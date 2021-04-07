Mass Effect Legendary Edition: Gameplay changes announced as release date nears

We are now at the point where we can say that we will be playing through all the revamped Mass Effect games next month as Mass Effect: The Legendary Edition is coming out in May.

And it’s about time, too, as despite us not having to wait that long since the game was announced, rumours of the release have been swirling for years now, and many of us thought that we would never actually get to see it made and released – sometimes it is great to be wrong.

Despite not being a total ground-up remake, the games will now be 4K ready and they will look and run better on the recently released consoles – so this Legendary Edition is much more than a simple paint job, and it should be like playing them all for the first time.

There is also a new game coming too! While Andromeda was a bit of a step down from the previous games, there were still a lot of things to love about it and it will be interesting to see what direction Bioware take the franchise with a new adventure.

Details are scarce on the new game, but you can read on for all we know about the Mass Effect Legendary Edition, which remasters the original trilogy in some major ways.

Mass Effect Legendary edition gameplay changes

So other than the games looking and playing better, what other changes should we expect from Mass Effect? EA has now told us what to expect in an official blog post. And, perhaps unsurprisingly, the biggest changes will be to the first game – released 15 years ago.

It is a different feel of a game to the others that leant more heavily into the RPG features and it has also dated a lot more than two and three – and that’s without even mentioning the load times that went of for so long that they became a running joke amongst fans.

The game will now feel “snappier”, some extra cover has been added to key areas and tweaks have been made to enemies and the odd boss fight to make it play better. The Mako vehicle has been improved (thank goodness) in terms of movement and camera angles too.

As for the overall series, well your character design will now be applied to all of them so you will look the same throughout the intergalactic mission. DLC weapons and armour have been integrated so that you earn them while playing. And the “Galaxy at War” system from Mass Effect 3, one of the weaker aspects of that game, has been transformed.

No longer will you have to download a companion app or take part in multiplayer. Instead, the ending you get will be based on how much you tick off across the three games – so take your time and do everything you possibly can before moving on.

Can I pre-order Mass Effect Legendary Edition?

You can already pre-order the Mess Effect Legendary Edition. GAME currently has the title listed for £54.99 on both the PS4 and the Xbox One and remember, if you do pre-order early, you will get the game for the lowest price listed so it is worth ordering now even if you are on the fence about buying.

When is the Mass Effect Legendary Edition release date?

We finally have a date of when we can get our hands on this – May 14th is the day on which the Mass Effect Legendary Edition will launch into the world, and fans of the franchise will surely be very happy to start playing these classic games again.

What platforms can I get Mass Effect Legendary Edition on?

When the remastered collection arrives, it will be available for PC, Xbox One, PS4 and next-gen consoles. There will be technical enhancements made available for the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

What is the Mass Effect story?

We are beyond excited to play through the epic saga of the first three games again – and what a story it is. You play as Commander Shepherd and you, along with various characters you pick up along the way, are tasked with saving the universe from invasion from the deadly and ruthless reapers. Slowly building up to an all-out war in the third game, this is game storytelling of epic proportions- despite whatever your thoughts are on that controversial ending.

Character development is second to none with enemies made and relationships forged based on choices you make- and you can even lose loved ones along the way depending on how you play the game and what side of an argument you fall on. If you have never played the game before- this will be a great time to give it a go.

The Legendary collection will give you everything from those first three games, along with all DLC which are, mostly, epic in their own right.

Is there a trailer for Mass Effect Legendary Edition?

Yes, and we got actual chills watching it. Along with the release date came this epic trailer that makes the wait for the release that much more unbearable.

