Mass Effect Keeper locations: Where to scan the Keepers and why you should

With the Mass Effect: Legendary Edition launching into the world, players will once again be loading up the first game in the franchise and heading to the Citadel – the city at the heart of the galaxy which is watched over by mysterious green aliens called the Keepers.

One of the first missions you’ll pick up on the Citadel is titled ‘Scan the Keepers’, tasking you with approaching all 21 of these creatures and pressing a button to scan them. It’s quite a hefty undertaking, and one that might linger on your to-do list for quite some time.

If you want to know where all the Keeper locations are in Mass Effect, and whether you should bother finding them all, read on for all the essential details.

Mass Effect Keeper locations

There are 21 Keepers in all to be found. Four of those are on the main Citadel Tower, 11 can be found scattered around The Presidium, and six are hiding in the Lower and Upper Wards.

Those 11 in the Presidium are split like so: there are two in the central Presidium area on the map, three in The Emporium and Consort Chambers, three in The Embassies, two in Citadel Security (AKA C-Sec), and one in the Citadel Docking Bay.

The six in the Lower and Upper Wards can be found in these areas: one in the Lower Wards, two in the Upper Wards, one in the Flux Casino, one in the alleyway and one in the ‘Flux and Wards Access’ area.

When Chorban gives you this quest, there will be one Keeper right next to him. Scan that one and you’ll have 20 left. And if you’re struggling to find any of them, consult the video below to try and spot the ones you’ve haven’t found yet!

What do you get for scanning the Keepers in Mass Effect?

You’ll get 10 XP and 30 credits each time you scan a Keeper. And once you’ve got all of them, you’ll receive 240 XP and 360 Credits. This isn’t exactly a huge stack of resources, but it might come in handy.

Interestingly, you will find out the truth about the Keepers at the end of Mass Effect 1 whether you’ve scanned them all or not. So this isn’t exactly an essential mission to the story. That won’t put completionists off, though!

If you do scan all the Keepers and then carry your progress into Mass Effect 2, your perseverance will pay off when you receive a private message from Chorban about it. He’ll express his fears about the Keepers, but you’ll already know the truth about them by then!

Can you keep scanning the Keepers after you complete Mass Effect 1?

If you’ve still got a few Keepers left and you’re nearing the end of Mass Effect 1, you might be wondering whether you will be able to come back later and finish finding the last few Keepers.

The answer to that question is no. The point of no return in Mass Effect 1 is when you go through the Omega 4 Relay. Once you go through there, you won’t be able to come back and carry on with your unfinished quests.

There is no way to go back and finish Mass Effect side quests after you’ve completed the game, so you’ll want to wrap this mission up before finishing the main story – unless you don’t mind leaving it unfinished!

