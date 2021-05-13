It’s felt like an eternity but the wait is over and Mass Effect: Legendary Edition is finally here. But if you have never played the bonus DLC that came out for the trilogy after each game’s initial release, then you have a lot of new adventures waiting for you aboard the Normandy.

Advertisement

There were around 40 DLC packs released in total and while many of them were just cosmetic ones (extra outfits, guns and so forth), there were also quite a few story-focused ones that gave players new, exclusive characters to add to their team’s roster.

Buy Mass Effect: The Legendary Edition at Amazon

But how does the DLC work in Mass Effect: Legendary Edition, now it has been included as part of the main game? Here’s all you need to know.

How does the DLC work in Mass Effect: Legendary Edition?

Whereas previously you would buy the DLC and be able to play it straight away, now it has been incorporated into the game properly, which means that you won’t get an option to play it until you reach the right part of the story.

So for the Legendary Edition, it isn’t really DLC anymore, it’s just part of the game. An example we noticed was with the mercenary Zaeed, voiced by the late, great Robin Sachs. The Mass Effect 2 character was introduced to us, unprompted, very early on in the remastered version of the game – waiting for us when we got off the new Normandy for the first time.

The Normandy Crash site was also available to visit, as soon as we gained control of the ship, and you wouldn’t even know that they were not in the game originally – they are all just there and they flow along with the narrative seamlessly.

This is a great thing because the DLC for Mass Effect, at least in 2 and 3, was almost always notable. There are new places, stories and characters, including a massive one in Mass Effect 3, that you would never have met were it not for the extra content. And now you won’t need to download it separately. It’s all just there in the main game, waiting for you to stumble upon it.

Read more:

Full story DLC list for Mass Effect Legendary Edition

Let’s break down all the story DLC that you will be playing in the game in a handy guide. As you can see, there is a lot of new stuff to explore, with Mass Effect 2 getting the bulk of it!

Mass Effect 1 story DLC

Bring Down the Sky

Pinnacle Station

Mass Effect 2 story DLC

Normandy Crash Site

Zaeed – The Price of Revenge

Firewalker

Kasumi – Stolen Memory

Overlord

Lair of the Shadow Broker

Arrival

Mass Effect 3 story DLC

From Ashes

Leviathan

Omega

Citadel

With all of those extra bits rolled into the game, this Legendary Edition feels like the full-fat version of the Mass Effect experience. Want to know what we thought of the game overall? Check out our Mass Effect Legendary Edition review.

Your daily dose of TV & Entertainment news Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our daily TV and entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Check out some of the best subscription deals in gaming below:

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Advertisement

Looking for something to watch? See our TV Guide.