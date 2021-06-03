Mario Golf Super Rush release date – trailer, pre-order and latest news

Mario may spend most of his time fighting enemies and trying to save the princess, but he needs some time to unwind and he is also a golf fan – is there anything this moustached plumber can’t do?

This is not his first foray into the golfing world as he has been playing it as far back as the Gameboy colour but his latest trip to the course is on the way and it looks to be everything that we hoped it would be.

For all that we know about the game so far, including when we will finally be able to start playing it, read on for all the information that we have!

When is the Mario Golf Super Rush release date?

Not too long to go now until we can take to the course with the world’s best-moustached plumber as his golfing adventures will be with us on 25th June, 2021.

We’ll probably just head off and replay Mario Odyssey while we wait for the release!

What platforms can I get Mario Golf Super Rush on?

The name Mario should have given away the answer to this but being a Nintendo exclusive means there is only one console that this will be launched on – the Nintendo Switch!

Mario Golf Super Rush gameplay

Well, it’s essentially golf so the aim of the game is to get the ball in the hole in as few strokes as possible – and to jump around the room cheering while texting everyone you know if you manage to get a hole in one – a golfer’s dream!

Whoever it is in the game that gets to the end of the course with the fewest number of shots taken is the winner.

When you hit the ball with the club you can either do it with some old fashioned button pressing, or you can take advantage of the Switch motion controllers and take a shot that way – a nice way to mix things up if you fancy a change while you are playing.

There are some new modes that have been added for this latest Mario golf game including ‘Speed Golf’ which has everyone playing at the same time in a mad rush to the hole – dealing with several obstacles that have been put in the way in the process.

There is also Battle Golf which, like Speed Golf, is a bit of a free-for-all and has players going head to head to putt balls into a series of holes dotted around the special arena course.

There is a story mode here, Golf Adventure, but don’t expect a fully realised and detailed narrative as it is incorporated into a standard golf game with some role-playing elements – think of how FIFA’s Journey mode worked but probably less detailed.

Can I pre-order Mario Golf Super Rush?

You certainly can, for both generations of consoles. GAME and Smyths are just two of the places you can head to in order to make sure you get a copy of the game on release day.

Smyths is currently the cheaper of the two for £44.99 – £5 cheaper than we have seen in most other places.

Is there a trailer for Mario Golf Super Rush?

Yep! Check out the trailer that was released by Nintendo back in February and it should give you a good idea of the sort of golf game you will be playing. Only time will tell if it’s one of the best Nintendo Switch games, but for now, here’s the trailer:

