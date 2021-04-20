LEGO Luigi Starter Set announced: price, release date and where to pre-order one
The LEGO Luigi kit information you need to know.
Published:
Mario’s green-loving brother is once again stepping into the limelight himself, this time in a brick-based form, with a LEGO Luigi kit announced today.
Following on from the Super Mario LEGO range that launched last year, this new kit is called the Adventures with Luigi Starter Course.
Much like the Mario kits that preceded it, the LEGO Luigi set will have interactive elements that allow you to make your own video-game-inspired levels out of bricks.
Keep on reading and we’ll break down all the essential details about the Adventures with Luigi Starter Course, including the price and where you can order a kit for yourself.
How much does the LEGO Luigi kit cost?
The official LEGO website has listed the Adventures with Luigi Starter Course kit with a recommended retail price of £49.99. The kit consists of 280 pieces and is suitable for people aged six and up. To make full use of the interactive elements, you’ll want to download the LEGO Super Mario app which is included with the product for free.
When is the LEGO Luigi set release date?
Again, the answer to this question is easy to find on the official LEGO website. It says on the kit’s product page that the Adventures with Luigi Starter Course will ship on 1st August 2021, making that summery day the official release date for the set.
How to pre-order the LEGO Luigi course
You guessed it! The official LEGO website is now accepting pre-orders for the Adventures with Luigi Starter Course, so you can head on over there and place your order whenever you’re ready. At the time of writing, we can’t see any third-party retailers like Amazon listing the product as yet, so the LEGO Store is your best bet!
Want to see the LEGO Luigi kit in action before you commit to a purchase? Check out the trailer below to give yourself a better idea of what it entails.
