New “live-action video game” attraction looks like Mario Kart in real life – and it’s coming to London

A new attraction called Chaos Karts is coming to London later this year, and it looks like a dream come true for anyone that’s ever wished they could play Mario Kart or Crash Team Racing in real life.

Advertisement

Blending together traditional go-karting and augmented reality (the same technology that puts cute critters in your local area on Pokemon Go), Chaos Karts will allow you and your friends to race around tracks in a digitally projected world, and you’ll even be able to launch virtual projectiles at each other.

Ticket prices start at £30 per person, with Chaos Karts due to open in August at a location on Fleet Street Hill, near Brick Lane in East London.

Tickets for Chaos Karts went on sale today, and you should be able to find bookable slots on the official Chaos Karts website – unless they sell out, that is!

Your daily dose of TV & Entertainment news Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our daily TV and entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Chaos Karts comes from the mind of Tom Lionetti-Maguire, who previously worked on The Crystal Maze Experience. Of the new project, he says, “We are so excited to be launching this brand-new attraction, and especially to be doing so this summer. Creating a real-life version of a video game has been an obsession for some time and we are delighted to have cracked it.

“Every time you play it, the adrenaline, the pure elation of it… it still surprises me every time. The gamification of experiences is a phenomenon that is here to stay, and this is the purest distillation of it… it’s a game and an experience, wrapped up in a whole load of silliness, with a sprinkling of nostalgia for good measure.”

Chaos Karts

Chaos Karts is appropriate for people over the age of 13 and over the height of 153cm (that’s just over 5-foot tall). The tracks use anti-collision technology, so you won’t have to wear a helmet either!

The team behind Chaos Karts are keen to stress that the karts will be cleaned thoroughly and regularly, and they also note in the announcement that the attraction will follow any COVID-based rules and restrictions that are still in place come August.

If you’re convinced and keen to pick up some tickets, head over to the Chaos Karts website where you can book your slot now. It won’t be long before you’re taking on your mates on the track!

Check out some of the best subscription deals in gaming below:

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more gaming and technology news.

Advertisement

Looking for something to watch? See our TV Guide.