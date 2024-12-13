If you want more, you’ll need to buy them with in-game cash, which you can earn by completing Jobs.

Keep reading to find the full list of vehicles in LEGO Fortnite Brick Life, how to use them, and how to buy new vehicles when you want to upgrade your ride.

All vehicles in LEGO Fortnite Brick life

As of the game's launch, there are nine LEGO Fortnite Brick Life vehicles to buy and drive.

The full list of vehicles in LEGO Fortnite Brick Life is as follows:

Style Utility (everyone starts with this vehicle)

Hoverboard

Wasp 8000

Guaco’s Taco Truck

Durrr Burger Truck

SofDeeZ Truck

Saucemobile

Mourndale Bus

Vopper T60X

We’re sure more vehicles will be added to the game over the coming months, too, as Epic Games doesn’t leave anything without new content for too long.

For now, though, there are nine in the game, eight of which you must purchase to unlock.

How to use vehicles in LEGO Fortnite Brick Life

LEGO Fortnite Brick Life. Epic Games

To use LEGO Fortnite Brick Life vehicles, you must open the Vehicles app on your in-game phone and choose the vehicle you'd like to spawn in.

Spawn your chosen vehicle and you can enter it by pressing Square/X. Now you can drive off in whatever direction you wish.

It’s worth noting that you can enter any other vehicle you see by standing next to them and pressing Square/X to drive off with them – sounds like GTA, to us!

Any vehicle you use this way is not kept by you.

How to buy new vehicles in LEGO Fortnite Brick Life

LEGO Fortnite Brick Life. Epic Games

To buy new vehicles in LEGO Fortnite Brick Life, you need to use your in-game phone, head to the Vehicles app and then scroll to the Shop tab.

Once you are in the Shop tab of the Vehicles app, you will see the list of vehicles available to purchase and how much each one costs. You can see an example of this in the image above.

If you can afford one (take up a Job if you need more cash!), simply select the vehicle you wish to purchase and then choose to 'Order'. You now own that vehicle and can spawn it whenever you like.

