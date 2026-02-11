Knockout is a bigger Roblox hit than ever, with over 120 million visits to the game, and redeeming the latest codes for February 2026 will help you come out on top.

Ad

To help you come out on top as the last penguin starting in the hit party game, codes can grant you extra rewards to give you an added edge, like free Spins and extra Ice. In the same way that keeping up with the newest Blox Fruits codes and Jujutsu Zero codes can give you an added advantage, bookmarking this guide can help you stay in the loop on the newest rewards for Knockout as well.

Before you explore all the latest Roblox image IDs and music IDs we’ve found as well, here are all of the current Knockout codes that are still redeemable in the game at the moment.

All Knockout codes in February 2026

There are currently three working codes to redeem in Knockout. Radio Times Gaming/Roblox/braxworks

After personally testing them ourselves in February 2026, the current selection of working Knockout codes in the Roblox game and their rewards are as follows:

Active codes

DELAY - 750 Ice

- 750 Ice LOVE - 3 Spins

- 3 Spins BUNDUN - Jerome skin

Expired codes

100k

MAPS

LIKES

SORRY

LOVE

COLD

THANKS

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from Google reCAPTCHA. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

How to redeem codes in Knockout

Unlike other Roblox games, Knockout has made it so the process to redeem each working code is pretty straightforward; once you’ve launched the game, you just need to carry out these steps:

Select the ‘settings’ button in the bottom-left corner of the screen Click into the box that says ‘Enter Code Here…’ Enter your code Select the ‘redeem’ button If successful, you’ll hear a small ding You’ll see a blue box pop up on the bottom-right, explaining what reward you’ve gotten

If the code you’ve used is incorrect, and you hear a very slight buzzing noise, that means your code wasn’t valid or has expired — the code redemption box will mention the latter, along with the ‘Redeem’ button saying ‘Invalid!’ if the latter is the case.

It can be quite easy to incorrectly enter codes in Roblox games, so try copying and pasting each code from this guide directly — so you’ll have no chance of error, since we’ve tested each Knockout code ourselves.

Ad

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.