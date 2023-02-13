Luckily for fans who take continuity seriously, it seems as if the writer for Hogwarts Legacy has done his wizarding homework concerning one of the Harry Potter universe's most famous flora.

With the Fantastic Beasts films, the Cursed Child play and several online short stories, the Harry Potter lore is getting awfully complex.

Read on to find out whether the Whomping Willow is the new Harry Potter game, and how this relates to the overall timeline.

Is the Whomping Willow in Hogwarts Legacy?

No, the Whomping Willow is not in Hogwarts Legacy.

The topic caused confusion among fans, as the terrifying tree can be seen quite clearly in promotional artwork for the game:

However, the Whomping Willow does not appear in the game itself as Hogwarts Legacy is set in the 1800s, nearly a century before the Whomping Willow was even planted.

This was confirmed by Hogwarts Legacy writer DC Allen, who described the incident as a "rookie mistake".

As Allen states above, neither the Whomping Willow nor the Shrieking Shack were around in the 1800s. The Whomping Willow was only planted in the 1970s to conceal the secret passageway to the Shrieking Shack, which itself was only built so that Remus Lupin had a place to go where he would not hurt people when he turned into a werewolf while he was a student at Hogwarts.

So there you go, A History of Magic lesson for your right there - more details can be found in the Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban book. Good to know the game's story was in good hands!

Read more on Hogwarts Legacy:

Hungry for more gaming? Visit our video game release schedule, or swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home — subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.