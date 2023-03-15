There are three stages to this challenge and the bridge brazier puzzle is one of them. Finding and completing all three of the secrets will unlock the Fashionable Dress Robes, Tailored Tailcoat, and Secret Solver’s Bathing Costume.

There are many puzzles to complete in the open-world game Hogwarts Legacy , and one that has been confusing some players is the Bridge Brazier puzzle. Solving this will complete one part of the hidden quest Solve Hogwarts Secrets .

The Bridge Brazier secret puzzle can be found on the Viaduct Bridge that connects the Great Hall to the Library Annex on school grounds. Once there, you’ll be tasked with using fire magic and lining up symbols.

Fortunately for you, we’ve solved the secret puzzle. Read on below to find out how to solve the Viaduct Bridge Brazier puzzle in Hogwarts Legacy and how to match the symbols.

How to solve Hogwarts Legacy Bridge Brazier puzzle

To solve the Viaduct Bridge Brazier puzzle in Hogwarts Legacy, you need to light the braziers with fire magic and interact with each one to match the symbols underneath with the correct roman numeral.

This is easier than it sounds, and does require some explanation. Once you have located the Viaduct Bridge (it’s the large bridge that connects the Great Hall to the Library Annex), you will spot a metal plate on the floor. This metal plate is your cheat sheet. It shows you each of the four symbols and which roman numeral matches them.

You’ll spot a symbol underneath each brazier. Light them with fire magic and you can turn a cog on all four by interacting with them. Spin the cog on each brazier to match the symbol underneath with the correct roman numeral.

To solve the Hogwarts Legacy Bridge Brazier puzzle complete the following steps:

Light each brazier with fire magic.

Interact with each lit brazier to match the roman numeral on the cog/dial with the symbol underneath.

The brazier directly to the west of the metal plate with symbols on it (bottom left) should be IV.

(bottom left) should be IV. The brazier directly to the east of the metal plate with symbols on it (bottom right) should be II.

(bottom right) should be II. The north-west Brazier should be I.

should be I. The north-east Brazier should be III.

Once you've done this, the metal plate should open up and the secret puzzle is complete. Before you go running off, though, head down the opened-up floor onto the level below and you can open up some chests for extra rewards.

If you’re not getting the above and prefer to see the puzzle-solving in action, it’s worth checking out the video below from YouTube channel Gamer Tweak:

