These mech-like robots slowly walk across the battlefield wielding deadly weapons and explosives, so stopping them fast is key in the Helldivers' never-ending quest for peace.

More importantly, these robots often appear across your Daily Personal Order, with up to 15 needing to be defeated to earn XP and Medals. That can be a lot to deal with in a short space of time.

So, that's where this guide comes in. Everything you need to know about how to track down Devasators and take them out can be found below.

Where to find Helldivers 2 Devastators

Devastator in Helldivers 2. Sony

Devastators can be found in all bot missions across all difficulties, so that's Trivial to Helldive and everything in between.

The higher the difficulty, the more chance of encountering one sooner. Specifically, the Severin Sector on the right-hand side of the galaxy map are the best places to start.

We recommend Planet Defense missions as they feature heavy Automaton forces and increase the output of Devastators.

Generally, it can be quite difficult to keep an eye out for the robots on the battlefield, so try to spot the cog that sits behind a Devastator's head. That's a good way of identifying them quickly.

How to kill Helldivers 2 Devastators

Devastators come in three different variations: Armcannon (standard), Heavy (machine guns and shields) and Rocket (shoulder-mounted rocket launchers).

Thankfully, the best way to defeat each is by simply aiming for their heads. It's a small target for a reason, so penetrative weapons are hugely effective.

Shooting the back of a Heavy Devastator will make the unit explode, so that's worth taking advantage of.

Additionally, firing at the missile pods of Rocket Devastators will explode on impact, causing significant damage. Outside of this, grenades and stratagems are best utilised to kill Devastators.

All Helldiver 2 enemies have their own weaknesses that need to be taken advantage of, if you hope to proceed through the more challenging levels.

Devastators are definitely up there, but if you follow these tips, you should come out on top and secure freedom.

Helldivers 2 is available across PlayStation 5 and Microsoft Windows.

