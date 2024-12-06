There’s currently no concrete date on when the Winterfest will arrive this year, but thanks to some very reliable leakers, we have a rough idea about when to expect the event.

This marks the seventh year Winterfest has appeared in Fortnite, with every edition slightly different from the previous one.

Fans always want the log cabin to return, which was first featured in 2019 and captured the cosy feelings of winter.

Keep reading for all we know about Winterfest’s return to Fortnite this year.

According to popular leakers Shiina and HYPEX on X, the Winterfest update will arrive in Fortnite on 10th December.

As always, leaks are worth taking with a pinch of salt – however, these two are usually pretty reliable and rarely get anything wrong.

It would also make sense for it to be around this time as that is similar to when it dropped last year, and it has to be soon because the festive season is nearly over.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What to expect from Fortnite Winterfest 2024

This year’s Winterfest is being referred to by leakers as Wintervestigation, but who knows what that means?

Maybe we’re getting a detective-themed Winterfest, but we’ll have to wait and see.

What we do know for sure, though, is there are always plenty of free goodies on offer during this event, ranging from wraps for weapons to skins and more.

The gifts are themed around the period; for example, there was a skin designed as a Christmas tree last year.

We’ll have to see how the rewards work, but they’re usually given when logging in on different days during the event.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.