After a period of Fortnite downtime that lasted for a few hours this morning, Epic Games has now revealed the full Fortnite patch notes for update v19.20.

Epic Games has delivered another Fortnite update today, with the game's v19.20 update bringing a wave of changes to the beloved battle-royale title.

Keep on reading, then, and you'll find out everything that's new in today's Fortnite update!

Fortnite update today: v19.20 patch notes

As revealed on the official Fortnite website, these big changes have been made to the game's battle-royale mode:

New point of interest Covert Cavern added to the map - its exact location is described as "inside the mountains north of Camp Cuddle"

added to the map - its exact location is described as "inside the mountains north of Camp Cuddle" A snazzy weapon can be found at Covert Cavern - it's a Mythic version of the Stinger SMG

Speaking of weapons, the Heavy Shotgun is back in the game - "It's now single slug, longer-range, and requires more accuracy"

is back in the game - "It's now single slug, longer-range, and requires more accuracy" You can now collect Haven's Masks - a series of quests relating to these wearables can be found in the Battle Pass

- a series of quests relating to these wearables can be found in the Battle Pass Tornado and lightning weather events have been added to Team Rumble

Note: the Mythic Stinger SMG will not be available in competitive matches, but the Heavy Shotgun will be. And, as we were told to expect last week, the Spider-Man Mythic Web-Shooters will now only have 20 shots instead of 80 in competitive games.

Epic Games also announced that the following bug fixes have been rolled out in today's Fortnite update:

Fixed an issue involving the visual indicator for using a Reboot Van appearing at a greater distance than the sound could be heard

Fixed an issue involving matches sometimes not being recorded during a tournament session and the points earned in those matches becoming lost

Fixed an issue involving Spider-Man’s Web-Shooters dropping from eliminated players with a full stock of uses even if it didn’t have a full stock before the player was eliminated

A number of changes have also been made to Fortnite Creative, as Epic Games revealed on a different informative webpage. You can click that link to learn all about it, but the headline changes include the addition of fire effects and a fuel system for vehicles.

