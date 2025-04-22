So, what has Epic Games cooked up for us this week? Read on to find out what you need to know about this week’s patch notes.

It’s a big day for new cosmetics, as Epic Games is adding a ton of new Outfits and items to the game in patch v34.40.

The biggest addition is that we’re getting a bundle of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles villain skins.

While Shredder and Kang would be the most obvious choices, reputable leaker ShiinaBR claims that the new skins will be Casey Jones, Bebop, Rocksteady and Krang’s Android Body.

Another new skin to be added is a reported Flame Bride skin, which references Wednesday actress Jenna Ortega.

A new Fortnite Crew pack will be released, bringing with it a new skin and a few cosmetics too.

According to ShiinaBR, there will also be plenty of older skins making a return to the Item Shop.

The Monks skin is receiving a new reskin, but other potentially returning skins are Hatsune Miku and the Psycho Bandit skin from Borderlands.

As for gameplay, there’s a bit of a shakeup to the competitive side of things, with the Business Turret and Shield Breaker EMP reportedly being un-vaulted, according to Twitter account FortniteJPNews.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Fortnite patch v34.40 downtime

Downtime for patch v34.40 begins at 9am BST, at which point the Fortnite servers will go offline as the update is applied.

There isn’t a confirmed length for this downtime, as different updates require different amounts of time, but Epic Games usually attempts to get the servers back online as fast as possible.

According to ShiinaBR, this week’s downtime will take around four hours, meaning you can expect servers to come back online at around 1pm BST.

Discover more with Fortnite creative map codes: Fortnite horror maps | Fortnite action-adventure maps | Fortnite hide and seek maps | Fortnite Zone Wars maps | Fortnite fighting maps | Fortnite parkour maps | best Fortnite creative maps | Fortnite Squid Game map codes | Fortnite Monopoly code | Fortnite I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here code | Fortnite Doctor Who map code

Ad

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.