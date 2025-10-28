Fortnite is no stranger to massive collaborations, but this really is one of the biggest its ever had – The Simpsons are heading to the Island.

Ad

This collab has been rumoured for years, and following some reported leaks over the last couple of months, we finally have confirmation that Springfield's favourite family is officially joining the game.

So, when does The Simpsons x Fortnite event release and what can you expect from it? Here's what you need to know.

The Simpsons collaboration releases in Fortnite on 1st November 2025 at 3pm GMT, as confirmed via a YouTube Short posted to the official Fortnite account.

If you're in another time zone, here's what time the event will begin for you:

US West Coast (PT) – 8am

US Mountain (MT) – 9am

US Central (CT) – 10am

US East Coast (ET) – 11am

Central Europe (CET) – 4pm

Singapore (SGT) – 11pm

Tokyo (JST) – 12am, 2nd November

Australia East Coast (AEDT) – 2am

New Zealand (NZDT) – 4am

What to expect from The Simpsons in Fortnite

Unlike many collabs that just add a few cosmetics or an in-game boss to the game, The Simpsons event is reportedly going to be a full-on mini season, similar to the likes of the yearly Star Wars season.

According to noted Fortnite leaker NotPalo, the map will be transformed into Springfield, separated into various iconic locations from the show such as the Springfield Nuclear Plant.

Interestingly, the whole map will also reportedly be cel shaded in order to fit The Simpsons' artstyle.

Naturally, there will also be some Simpsons skins added to the game, each of which will include their own LEGO variants.

Although none of the skins have been confirmed as of yet, it feels safe to assume that Homer and Marge skins will both be available.

Bart and Lisa would initially seem too short to get their own in-game skins, one leaked Bart skin has appeared online showing him operating a mechanical suit, effectively making him the same height as everyone else.

Naturally, with so many legendary side characters to choose from, we wouldn't be surprised to see some other skins made available such as Moe Szyslak, Principal Skinner, Ned Flanders, Krusty the Clown and many more.

Ad

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.