If not Fortnite, then a possible follow-up film from Netflix would've eventually done the trick anyway.

Much like the previous Power Rangers collaboration, there is a new foe to face, but, as the crossover would suggest, it's demons this time around, not bugs

The K-Pop Demon Hunters Fortnite event runs from 2nd October to 1st November 2025.

It’s only fitting that demon hunter popstars would grace Fortnite for the month of Spooktober, after all.

There’s no word on how much the bundle will cost, but typically, skins and bundles range from 1,000 to 3,200 V-Bucks in the Fortnite Shop.

What to expect from K-Pop Demon Hunters in Fortnite

SOme of the goodies you can get from the Fortnite Shop. Epic Games, Netflix

The K-Pop Demon Hunters event will bring a whole host of skins, accessories, weapons, gamemodes, quests and locations that can be used across Fortnite, including UEFN for those wanting to make custom K-Pop Demon Hunters-themed maps!

You can check out everything below from the Epic Games horse's mouth:

Horde Rush returns as Demon Rush: Recruit Rumi, Mira, or Zoey as you fight endless waves of faceless demons, while also loading up on Kpop Demon Hunters inspired perks between each Survival Phase – live from 2nd October 2 to 1st November.

Recruit Rumi, Mira, or Zoey as you fight endless waves of faceless demons, while also loading up on Kpop Demon Hunters inspired perks between each Survival Phase – live from 2nd October 2 to 1st November. Rumi, Mira and Zoey Outfits and Accessories: Players will also be able to channel the trio’s style with Rumi, Mira and Zoey outfits and accessories, as well as emotes hitting the Fortnite Shop. The HUNTR/X Bundle arrives on 2nd October.

Players will also be able to channel the trio’s style with Rumi, Mira and Zoey outfits and accessories, as well as emotes hitting the Fortnite Shop. The HUNTR/X Bundle arrives on 2nd October. Battle Royale and Blitz Items: Complete Quests from Rumi, Mira, and Zoey, and earn new items in Battle Royale and Blitz, including Rumi’s Sword and Mira’s X-tra Spicy Ramyeon.

Starting on 2nd October, creators can build and publish their own KPop Demon Hunters games in Fortnite

Creators will have access to film-inspired assets, signature gameplay items, fearsome demon enemies, and HUNTR/X NPCs (Rumi, Mira, and Zoey).

Whether it’s slashing through foes with Rumi’s Empowered Sword or orchestrating KPop street showdowns, developers can build melee-focused islands or remix their existing islands.

The best part? Creators can begin publishing their games right away with the Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN) and Fortnite Creative on 2nd October – there’s no publishing hold this time!!

