As of Sunday 24th August, it has amassed 236 million views on the streamer. A sing-along version was also released in US cinemas this past weekend, allowing fans to belt out the film's epic soundtrack. It is estimated to have accrued $19.2 million in ticket sales over the weekend, finishing top of the box office for the territory, the first time a Netflix film has ever done so.

News of the sequel talks comes from Deadline, who notes the project is in its early stages. Netflix declined to comment on the matter.

The synopsis for K-Pop Demon Hunters, which was directed by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans, says: "When they aren't selling out stadiums, Kpop superstars Rumi, Mira and Zoey use their secret identities as badass demon hunters to protect their fans from an ever-present supernatural threat.

"Together, they must face their biggest enemy yet – an irresistible rival boy band of demons in disguise."

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The viewing figure for the film are expected to be substantial once again this week, as the sing-along version has now been added to the streamer following its debut in cinemas.

The update from Deadline regarding a sequel comes after Netflix Films chairman Dan Lin told Newsweek that he was "excited to explore what could be the next adventure for Huntrix".

He added: "KPDH's success comes from its original, fresh story, so if we do embark on a sequel, we would want to take our time to make sure that any future stories we tell with our favourite demon hunters retain the flair and uniqueness of the first film."

K-Pop Demon Hunters is now streaming on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Ad

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.