When is the next Fortnite season? Chapter 6 Season 5 release date
How long to go?
If the current season is bugging you a bit too much, worry not. The next Fortnite season isn't far away, with the Chapter 6 Season 5 release date fast approaching.
Chapter 6 has already given us everything from Superman to Star Wars, and with the next season set to round off 2025, it's sure to be a big one.
If you're wondering when the next Fortnite season starts and what's going to be included, read on for everything we know so far.
When does the next Fortnite season start? Chapter 6 Season 5 release date
Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 5 is currently scheduled to begin on Saturday 1st November 2025.
This coincides with the end of the ongoing Season 4, which is set to conclude at 6:30am BST on the same date.
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Naturally, with the season still so far away, we have no real knowledge of what specific time the new season will launch.
Downtime for a new season typically lasts anywhere between 2-4 hours depending on the size of the update, but larger updates or issues could see timings stretch beyond that – we'll just have to wait and see!
What to expect from Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 5
As we said previously, the next Fortnite season is still pretty far away, so Epic Games hasn't confirmed anything about the new season.
As such, we don't actually know anything for sure just yet, but we can make at least one guess based on previous years.
The new season begins one day after Halloween, so we think it's safe to say that it will coincide with this year's Fortnitemares event, bringing some horror-themed skins and game modes to the game once more.
As for everything else, there will of course be a new map with new POIs, a new Battle Pass chock full of new skins, cosmetics and V-Bucks, and hopefully some new updates to game modes like Blitz Royale for good measure.
Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.