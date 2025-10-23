It’s Poppy Playtime time in Epic Games's Halloweenified battle royale bonanza, as Huggy Wuggy is coming to Fortnite, and we’ve got everything you need to know, from the release date, UK launch time, to what to expect from the bundle.

We should expect to see Huggy Wuggy in Fortnite fairly soon, unless Amazon Web Services decides to implode again, resulting in Fortnite going down…

Huggy Wuggy is coming to Fortnite as part of Fortnitemares, which has already introduced Scoody-Doo and the gang.

There’s still time to pick up the K-Pop Demon Hunters collab as well, which also brought about neq quests and modes for us to play.

But safe to say, you are here for Huggy Wuggy, and we shan’t keep you any longer. Read on to find out all you need to know!

The Huggy Wuggy in Fortnite release date is Thursday 23rd October or Friday 24th October depending on where you live.

From that date onwards, you can expect to see the Poppy Playtime character appear in the Fortnite shop as part of Fortnitemares, along with any unique items they have.

This is done by way of a leak, however, so there is every possibility that it could be wrong, or the release date is subject to change. However, reputable Fortnite leakers are on the money more often than not.

Huggy Wuggy in Fortnite UK launch time

A Huggy Wuggy loading screen in Fortnite. Epic Games, Mob Entertainment

Huggy Wuggy will come to Fortnite 1AM BST Friday 24th October 2025.

#That is, according to @iFireMonkey on X (formerly Twitter), who also revealed the release dates of prior and upcoming Fortnitemares crossovers.

Sadly, unless you are something of a night owl, you will probably just have to wait until you wake up on Friday morning before being able to buy the skin bundle.

If you do decide to stay up to nab Huggy Wuggy as soon as possible, we at RadioTimes.com are not liable if you get grounded!

Huggy Wuggy in Fortnite: what to expect

All the items included in the Guggy Wuggy Fortnite bundle Epic Games, Mob Entertainment

Even before Huggy Wuggy comes to the Fortnite shop, the clever folks at Fortnite.gg have laid it all bare, and we can see exactly what will be included in the Huggy Wuggy bundle when it arrives in the Fortnite Shop.

Huggy Wuggy Outfit

Grabpack Back Bling

Slappy Sledge Pickaxe

Ready to Pop emote

Wuggy Welcome Loading Screen

Huggy Horrors Loading Screen

The only thing we don’t know is how much the bundle will cost. So far for Fortnitemates, individual skins have ranged from 800-1,500 V-Bucks, with bundles costing anywhere between 2,000-3,400 V-Bucks.

Seeing as there is only one skin, it will probably land somewhere around 2,500 V-Bucks mark, but we will update you as soon as we know more!

