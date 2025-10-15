What's new, Scooby-Doo? Well, he's in Fortnite along with the rest of Mystery Inc, because of course he is.

As part of this year's Fortnitemares 2025 event, the Fortnite x Scooby-Doo crossover brings a whole host of skins from the hit show to the game.

So, how do you get all the Fortnite Scooby-Doo skins as well as the Mystery Machine? Here's what you need to know.

There will be five total Scooby-Doo skins added to the game throughout October, and all of them will be available until 1st November.

The skins are available in the Fortnite Item Shop, and can be purchased for 1,500 V-Bucks each, alongside a whole host of other cosmetics like Back Blings and Emotes.

Here's a list of all the Scooby-Doo Fortnite skins and when they release:

Scooby-Doo skin – Available now

Shaggy Rogers skin – Available now

Velma Dinkley skin – Releases 18th October 2025

Daphne Blake skin – Releases 18th October 2025

Fred Jones skin – Releases 18th October 2025

You can also currently purchase the Shaggy & Scooby-Doo Bundle for 3,400 V-Bucks which includes all of the following items:

Scooby-Doo skin

Shaggy Rogers skin

Shaggy's Super Sandwich Back Bling

Scooberoni Pizza Back Bling

Hoagie Hitter Pickaxe

Bone 'N Bowl Pickaxe

Shaggy's Special Emote

Scooby Gang Run Emote

Green Ghost Glider

What's New Scooby-Doo? by Simple Plan Jam Track

How to get the Mystery Machine in Fortnite

Like the other Scooby-Doo skins, you can currently purchase the Mystery Machine for Rocket Racing via the Item Shop.

The skin comes as part of the Mystery Machine Bundle which can be purchased for 2,000 V-Bucks, and contains the following:

The Mystery Machine Car Body

Sponsored by Scooby Snacks Decal

Haunting Decal

Mystery Machine Treads

You can also separately purchase the Mystery Groove Boost for 400 V-Bucks and the Mystery Groove Trail for 300 V-Bucks.

