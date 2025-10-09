And with the start date for this year's event now confirmed, here's what you can expect from Fortnitemares 2025.

Fortnitemares 2025 is already live! The event was announced with a press release from Epic Games on 10th October, coinciding with the event kicking off.

The whole event runs from 10th October until 1st November, so you've got a few weeks to enjoy everything on offer – more about which you can read below.

Make the most of it, as it's the last major event until the next Fortnite season rolls around next month!

What to expect from Fortnitemares 2025

Doja Cat joins Fortnitemares 2025 as the Mother of Thorns. Epic Games

The biggest addition in Fortnitemares 2025 is a new boss, the Mother of Thorns, who will be voiced by the one and only Doja Cat.

She'll be joined on the island by a wildly varied cast of characters including Jason Voorhees from Friday the 13th, Ghostface from Scream, Wednesday Addams and even Scooby-Doo.

As well as the changes to the traditional Battle Royale map, Reload is also getting an update with the debut for Nitemare Island in the game mode.

We're also sure to get a collection of brand-new and returning weapons, new quests to complete, and plenty of fresh new cosmetics to both earn and buy from the Item Shop.

Last year's event brought us a couple of new weapons including the Boom Billy and Chainsaw, and introduced a few new skins like Leatherface, Edward Scissorhands and Billy from Saw – hopefully Fortnitemares 2025 can deliver some skins that are even better!

