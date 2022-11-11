Season 4 gave us paradise in Epic Games’ battle royale behemoth. The chrome-filled season was full of interesting developments, including the reboot rally event , map changes , the Wolfscent Ability and more. Here’s hoping season 5 can match it in terms of live events and new additions to the game.

Seasons come and seasons go. This is the way of the world and in video games, as Fortnite chapter 3 season 4 comes to an end. As one season ends, though, another begins, and season 5 is there to pick up where the game leaves us off.

So when does Fortnite season 4 end, when does season 5 start, and will there be a live event in the new season? Read on to discover everything there is to know about Fortnite season 5 and the demise of season 4.

When does Fortnite season 4 end?

Fortnite season 4 is set to end on Saturday 3rd December 2022. This is confirmed on the official Fortnite website.

Now that we know an end date for Fortnite season 4, it’s time to head into the game unlock everything in its battle pass and complete all the remaining quests before time runs out. You don’t want to miss out on Spider-Gwen, do you?

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When does Fortnite season 5 start?

While there is no official confirmation from Epic Games, Fortnite season 5 should start on Sunday 4th December 2022.

New Fortnite seasons tend to begin the day after the previous season ends. Time will tell if this is the case once more, but we’d wager that the development team won’t be changing from its tried and true formula of a quick turnaround any time soon. Of course, we’ll update this page if and when any official confirmation is announced.

Will there be a live event for Fortnite season 5?

Although it hasn't been confirmed by official sources, it's starting to look possible that there might be a live event for Fortnite season 5.

According to rumour-mongers and 'leakers' on Twitter, there could be a live event at the end of season 4 (any day now) which should point toward what to expect in season 5. After the live event, it appears as though we should expect between 10-12 hours of downtime.

More like this

Fortnite season 5 leaks, rumours and predictions

With no official confirmation of anything in season 5, it’s currently unknown what will actually happen in Fortnite season 5. Various rumours are pointing towards a couple of new things, however, that look set to happen in the game’s next season.

Reliable enough Fortnite leaker and news source Shiina on Twitter, for example, has stated that season 5 will see the introduction of Unreal Engine Five in Fortnite and Creative 2.0. It’s added that both Creative 2.0 and Unreal Engine 5 will launch alongside the new season. See Shiina’s tweet below:

Other than that, very little is even rumoured to be happening in Fortnite chapter 3 season 5. As we get closer to the new season’s start date, however, expect new details to emerge via game files leaking.

We’ll update this page with new information as and when it is required. We're sure there will be plenty of new changes and additions made to the game.

Discover more with Fortnite creative map codes: Fortnite horror maps | Fortnite action-adventure maps | Fortnite hide and seek maps | Fortnite Zone Wars maps | Fortnite fighting maps | Fortnite parkour maps | best Fortnite creative maps | Fortnite Squid Game map codes | Fortnite Monopoly code | Fortnite I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here code | Fortnite Doctor Who map code

Hungry for more gaming? Visit our video game release schedule, or swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.