That's right, folks, the FM 23 release date has now been confirmed and fans of SEGA and Sports Interactive's iconic footy management simulator are in for a treat. This year, for the first time, the series will be available on PS5 and Apple Arcade as an added bonus.

While FIFA looks to be getting a name shake-up after FIFA 23 , it's business as usual for Football Manager as the series gets transferred to a new season.

"FM23 marks another significant step forward for the Football Manager series as we debut on two new platforms," Miles Jacobson from SI has said.

"Fans have been calling for us to produce a PlayStation title for a number of years, so I’m excited for those players to now get the chance to experience the closest thing to being a real football manager." And for all the key details, read on!

When is the Football Manager 2023 release date?

The Football Manager 2023 release date is 8th November 2022, the developers of FM 23 have confirmed.

This, of course, is around about the window of time that fans would've predicted. If the launch cadence ain't broke, why try to fix it?

Can I pre-order Football Manager 2023?

Yes, pre-orders have begun for Football Manager 2023. You can find the main version of FM23 on Steam, the Microsoft Store and the Epic Games Store.

The Console Edition can be seen on the PlayStation Store and the Xbox Store, but we can't yet see the Touch Edition on the Nintendo eShop or the Apple App Store, and nor can we find the Mobile Edition on the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.

Will there be early access for Football Manager 2023?

Yes, there will be an FM23 early access period for PC players to make the most of.

Which consoles and platforms can play Football Manager 2023?

Football Manager 2023 will be available on basically every major gaming platform, albeit in several different versions.

PC players will get to choose between the main version of Football Manager 2023, as will players on Mac.

Players on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One will get to access the Football Manager 2023 Console Edition.

Players on Apple Arcade and Nintendo Switch can access Football Manager 2023 Touch. The Apple Arcade version will work across iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV.

Players on iPhones can also access Football Manager 2023 Mobile, as can people on Android devices.

Following Football Manager's grand return to Xbox a few years, ago, Football Manager 2023 will also launch on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for PC and console.

Football Manager 2023 gameplay details

"FM23 thrusts fans closer to every aspect of the beautiful game," the official description teases, "from the supporters filling the stands to scouts, players, opposition managers and newly-licensed competitions like the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League."

The developers will be "unveiling new game features in the coming weeks", so watch this space folks!

Is there a Football Manager 2023 trailer?

Yes, there is indeed a trailer for Football Manager 2023. While you wait for the FM23 release date on 8th November, feast your eyes on this and start thinking about taking your most managerial-looking suit to the dry cleaners.

