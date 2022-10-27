Football Manager 23 bargains: best cheap players in FM23
Stepping into the shoes of a football manager means learning to budget. Our list of cheap players should help you on your way!
The Football Manager 23 beta is available to play, which means it’s time to start being sensible with your in-game money.
You might be familiar with bargain hunting for cheap players in FIFA, but it’s not quite the same in FM23. It should go without saying that managing your money is even more vital in a management sim!
So if you’re new to the series (or even if you’re a veteran), we’ve made a list here of the best cheap players for every position.
FM 23 bargains: best cheap goalkeepers
- Anatoliy Trubin (21, Shakhtar Donetsk, Ukraine)
- Uğurcan Çakır (26, Trabzonspor, Turkey)
- Elia Caprile (20, Bari, Italy)
- Dani Martin (23, Real Betis, Spain)
- Giorgi Mamardashvili (22, Valencia, Georgia)
FM 23 bargains: best cheap defenders
- Strahinja Eraković (21, Red Star Belgrade, Serbia)
- David Costas (26, Real Oviedo, Spain)
- Santiago Arias (30, free agent, Columbia)
- Anel Ahmedhodžić (23, Sheffield United, Bosnia and Herzegovina)
- Sven Botman (22, Newcastle United, Netherlands)
FM 23 bargains: best cheap midfielders
- Sivert Mannsverk (20, Norway, Molde)
- Adil Aouchiche (20, Lorient, France)
- Teboho Mokoena (25, Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa)
- Lucas Dias (19, Sporting CP B, Canada)
- Filipe Augusto (29, free agent, Brazil)
FM 23 bargains: best cheap wingers
- Phil Foden (22, Manchester City, England)
- Arsen Zakharyan (19, Dynamo Moscow, Armenia)
- Youssef Msakni (31, Al-Arabi, Tunisia)
- Dejan Kulusevski (22, Tottenham Hotspur, Sweden)
- Samuel Iling-Junior (19, Juventus Next Gen, England)
FM 23 bargains: best cheap strikers
- Datro Fofana (19, Molde, Ivory Coast)
- Adam Hložek (20, Bayer Leverkusen,Czech Republic)
- Jhon Durán (18, Chicago Fire, Columbia)
- Borja Bastón (30, Real Oviedo, Spain)
- Mariano Díaz (29, Real Madrid, Spain)
