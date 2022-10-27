In your journey through the puzzling world of football management, money, unfortunately, is a factor you’ll have to keep a close eye on. Therefore, you’re going to have to be on the lookout for cheap players when you can.

Unless you’re rolling in cash, having a budget is a wise tactic for almost any situation - and football manager sims are no exception. Football Manager 23 is a game in which wise decisions make all the difference, because, well, making decisions is kind of the whole gameplay loop.

Enter free agents. These are players who aren’t signed to any club, so there won’t be a super expensive transfer to deal with. What we’ve compiled here is a list of the best free agents for each position on FM 23. Hopefully it helps with your budgeting, as you get your team ready for world domination!

FM 23 Free Agents

Goalkeeper: Javier Belman

If you’re looking for a cheap goalkeeper, you could do a lot worse than this young goalie from Spain. At £9,750 - £12,250 he won’t break the (virtual) bank in terms of wage demands, and at the age of 24 there’s a big chance he could progress.

Right-Back: Edgar Ié

His time with Trabzonspor ended in June, and his expected wage is £16,970. He can be both a right-back and a central defender, so bear that in mind.

Left-Back: Enock Kwateng

This French free agent is primarily a right-back, but left-back is listed among his capabilities as well. His expected wage is around £9,000, which should make him affordable to most decent-sized clubs.

Attacking Midfielder: Jordon Ibe

This English winger made his professional debut at just 15, and his stats show that he has a few positions down (although we'd recommend sticking him in as an AMC). His wage is around £8,500 - £10,750.

Striker - Fernando Llorente

He may be 37, but you could do a lot worse than having this Spanish striker on your team. His stats are still strong, and his wage demands should be somewhere around the £29,500 - £36,550 mark. Not bad, ey?

