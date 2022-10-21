We've scoured high and low to find the best young players in all positions. You'll find some talented players with bags of potential here, whether you're looking for a striker, a winger, a midfielder, a defender, a wing-back or a goalkeeper.

Now that the Football Manager 2023 beta is out, and the full FM 23 release date is pretty close as well, it's time to start building your squad with the best wonderkids in the game.

The oldest player we've included is 21, and the youngest is 15, and we'd wager that every single one of these could be great for your team. Some are further along in their development than others, while some are still waiting for their big chance to prove themselves.

To check out our full list of FM 23 wonderkids, read on as we run through the best young players in all the major positions.

FM 23 Wonderkids: Best young strikers

Karim Adeyemi (20, Borussia Dortmund/Germany)

(20, Borussia Dortmund/Germany) Endrick (15, Sociedade Esportiva Palmeiras/Brazil)

(15, Sociedade Esportiva Palmeiras/Brazil) Yousoufa Moukoko (17, Borussia Dortmund/Germany)

(17, Borussia Dortmund/Germany) Joe Gelhardt (20, Leeds/England)

(20, Leeds/England) Liam Delap (19, Man City/England)

(19, Man City/England) Rodrigo Ribeiro (17, Sporting Clube de Portugal/Portugal)

FM 23 Wonderkids: Best young wingers

These are left sided:

Isaac Babadi (17, PSV/Holland)

(17, PSV/Holland) Ansu Fati (19, Barcelona/Spain)

(19, Barcelona/Spain) Andreas Schjelderup (18, FC Nordsjælland/Norway)

(18, FC Nordsjælland/Norway) Giovanni Reyna (19, Borussia Dortmund/USA)

(19, Borussia Dortmund/USA) Alberto Moleiro (18, Las Palmas/Spain)

(18, Las Palmas/Spain) Tobias Gulliksen (18, Strømsgodset/Norway)

These are right sided:

Paul Wanner (17, Bayern Munich/Germany)

(17, Bayern Munich/Germany) Bukayo Saka (20, Arsenal/England)

(20, Arsenal/England) Yeremy Pino (19, Villarreal/Spain)

(19, Villarreal/Spain) Harvey Elliott (19, Liverpool/England)

(19, Liverpool/England) Kayky (19, Paços de Ferreira/Brazil)

(19, Paços de Ferreira/Brazil) Michael Olisa (20, Crystal Palace/France)

Bukayo Saka, one of the best young players in Football Manager 2023. Alex Pantling / Staff / Getty

FM 23 Wonderkids: Best young centre-midfielders

Noah Mbamba - CB, DM or CM (17, Club Brugge/Belgium)

- CB, DM or CM (17, Club Brugge/Belgium) Jude Bellingham - DM or MC (18, Borussia Dortmund/England)

- DM or MC (18, Borussia Dortmund/England) Cesare Casadei - DM, MC or AMC (19, Chelsea/Italy)

- DM, MC or AMC (19, Chelsea/Italy) Gavi - DM, MC or AMC (17, Barcelona/Spain)

- DM, MC or AMC (17, Barcelona/Spain) Fabio Miratti - MC (18, Juventus/Italy)

- MC (18, Juventus/Italy) Moises Caicedo - DM or MC (Brighton/Ecuador)

FM 23 Wonderkids: Best young wing-backs

These are left sided:

Aaron Hickey (20, Brentford/Scotland)

(20, Brentford/Scotland) Josko Gvardiol (20, RB Liepzig/Croatia)

(20, RB Liepzig/Croatia) Nuno Mendes (20, PSG/Portugal)

(20, PSG/Portugal) Destiny Udogie (19, Spurs/Italy)

(19, Spurs/Italy) Nicola Zalewski (20, AS Roma/Poland)

(20, AS Roma/Poland) Miguel Gutierrez (20, Girona/Spain)

These are right sided:

Saël Kumbedi (17, Le Havre AC/France)

(17, Le Havre AC/France) Tino Livramento (19, Southampton/England)

(19, Southampton/England) Martim Fernandes (16, Porto/Spain)

(16, Porto/Spain) Devyne Rensch (19, Ajax/Holland)

(19, Ajax/Holland) Alejandro Frances (19, Zaragoza/Spain)

(19, Zaragoza/Spain) Nathan Patterson (20, Everton/Scotland)

FM 23 Wonderkids: Best young centre-backs

Jürrien Timber (21, Ajax/Holland)

(21, Ajax/Holland) Giorgio Scalvini (18, Atalanta/Italy)

(18, Atalanta/Italy) Tanguy Nianzou (20, Sevilla/France)

(20, Sevilla/France) Caleb Okoli (20, Atalanta/Italy)

(20, Atalanta/Italy) Malick Thiaw (20, Milan/Germany)

(20, Milan/Germany) Morato (20, Benfica/Brazil)

FM 23 Wonderkids: Best young goalkeepers

Anatoliy Trubin (age 20, Shaktar Donetsk/Ukraine)

(age 20, Shaktar Donetsk/Ukraine) Elia Caprile (age 20, Bari/Italy)

(age 20, Bari/Italy) Faaris Yusufu (age 17, Shalke/Germany)

(age 17, Shalke/Germany) Gavin Bazunu (age 20, Southampton/Ireland)

(age 20, Southampton/Ireland) Gabriel Slonina (age 18, Chelsea/USA)

(age 18, Chelsea/USA) Nathaniel Nwosu (age 16, Water FC/Nigeria)

