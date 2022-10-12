Unlike FIFA instalments, the Football Manager series is known for having a beta every year, allowing fans to have a little early access and developers the chance to fix any glaring issues.

With FIFA 23 upon us, attention is turning to the year's other major football video game release: Football Manager 2023 .

We're still lacking a lot of details about this year's beta, but with the game set to release in November, we're expecting news very soon. Here's everything we know so far about the FM 23 beta.

When will the FM 23 beta be?

FM 23 is set to release on Tuesday 8th November. A date for the FM 23 beta is still to be confirmed, but traditionally takes place two weeks before the game's full release, so expect the beta around Tuesday 25th October.

If the FM 23 beta follows previous releases, your progress should be ported over to the full release automatically. So, on 8th November, the beta should update to the full game as soon as you log into Steam or the Epic Games Store.

How to get into the FM 23 beta

Going by previous years, you'll have to pre-order FM 23 in order to gain access to the beta. It's also likely that once again, the beta will only be available on PC and Mac, and console and mobile users will have to wait for the full release a few weeks later.

After pre-purchasing the game through Steam or the Epic Games Store, FM 23 will be available to download as soon as the beta goes live. You may have to close and reopen the launcher if you buy the game after the beta has started.

If you bought FM 23 on PC or Mac elsewhere - perhaps a third-party seller such as CD Keys - the retailer should send you a code that you can redeem on your chosen launcher to download the beta.

Once the beta has launched, you'll likely be able to play the main Career Mode, as well as online modes Online Career and Fantasy Draft, which should have full crossplay between Steam and the Epic Games Store. Just be aware you may encounter a few bugs!

To join in the FM 23 beta, you'll need to pre-order a PC or Mac version from a Sega-approved retailer. Here are a few options:

