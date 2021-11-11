FIFA 22 Adidas 99 promo: Numbers Up Superflow cards revealed

We’ve had more than enough time to get used to the changes in FIFA 22, so it is good that something else is coming to the game in the form of the FIFA 22 Adidas 99 promo. Get ready to see some players in Adidas X Superflow boots!

The new promo, called Numbers Up, is based on Adidas athletes and is set to hit your gaming platform of choice this week. EA revealed the news in a Twitch stream from EA Sports FIFA back in October and time has flown by since then.

But what exact date does it start, and which Adidas athletes will see their stats boosted as a result of it in Ultimate Team? Read on for all we know!

When does Adidas Numbers Up start in FIFA 22?

EA Sports

Adidas Numbers Up is set to launch on FIFA 22 at the end of this week – the Adidas event in FIFA 22 has a start date of Friday 12th November 2o21, from what we can tell – so not long now until we start to see some improved players in Ultimate Team. And you don’t have to act fast as the promo is set to tun for the rest of the 2021/22 season.

What time does Numbers Up get released in FIFA 22?

Sadly, the Numbers Up release time in FIFA 22 won’t be in the morning and we have to wait for the day to end first. It is set to be released at 6pm, so at least we have the evening to play it. This is in line with other FIFA releases which have tended to drop in the early evening.

What is Numbers Up on FIFA 22?

Numbers Up is a promo coming to Ultimate Team that will boost the stats of certain players throughout the season, stopping when they reach the hallowed 99/99 score. Each player featured will be sponsored by Adidas – hence their involvement.

Which players will get Numbers Up cards in FIFA 22?

We appear to have the full list of players now. Are any of these worthy of being in your Ultimate Team line-up?

Angel Di Maria (PSG)

Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli)

Dele Alli (Tottenham)

Moussa Dembele (Lyon)

Diogo Jota (Liverpool)

Steven Bergwijn (Tottenham Hotspur)

Amadou Diawara (Roma)

Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid)

Sergio Reguilón (Tottenham Hotspur)

Giovani Reyna (Brussia Dortmund)

