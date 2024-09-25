How to tell if it's a walkout in FC 25 explained
How to spot the very best.
When grinding packs in FC 25's Ultimate Team, there are few moments as exciting as getting a walkout.
But with this year's new opening screen, it's hard to figure out the tell for when you've been lucky enough to get one of the best cards in the game.
The pack opening animation this year is particularly long, even if you're only getting an average card, so it's valuable to know how to differentiate early whether it's worth skipping or if you've just packed Dani Olmo for the umpteenth time.
Read on for everything you need to know.
What rating is needed for a walkout in FC 25?
Players in FC 25 range in rating from as low as 47 all the way up to 91 (although this will increase in the future), and only the best players, who are 86 rated or above, will get the walkout animation when opening packs.
More like this
If a player is between an 81 and an 85 rating, they will get a slightly different animation, but they're so similar it's not easy to differentiate.
How to spot a walkout in FC 25
Spotting the difference between a walkout and a card only rated between 81 and 85 requires a keen eye, as both begin the same way - with a silhouette walking down a tunnel.
A walkout will be accompanied by lights forming on either side, making a triangle at the end of the tunnel; non-walkout cards don't have a triangle of light behind them.
If it's a special card, for a promo or an in-form, the colours down the tunnel are different, and match the colours of the card.
If the card is rated 80 and under, it just goes straight to the pack opening screen with no cutscene.
Read more on FC 25:
- FC 25 review: Our final verdict
- FC 25 ratings: The very best players
- FC 25 soundtrack: Full list of songs
- FC 25 wonderkids: Best young players
- FC 25 strikers: Best forwards to use
- FC 25 wingers: Best RW and LW
- FC 25 midfielders: Best CDM, CM and CAM
- FC 25 defenders: Best CB, RB and LB
- FC 25 goalkeepers: Best GK
- Best kits in FC 25: Our favourite shirts
- FC 25 evolutions: Who should you upgrade?
- FC 25 Squad Battle rewards
- FC 25 FUT Champs rewards
- FC 25 Division Rivals rewards
Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.