What rating is needed for a walkout in FC 25?

EA FC 25.

Players in FC 25 range in rating from as low as 47 all the way up to 91 (although this will increase in the future), and only the best players, who are 86 rated or above, will get the walkout animation when opening packs.

If a player is between an 81 and an 85 rating, they will get a slightly different animation, but they're so similar it's not easy to differentiate.

How to spot a walkout in FC 25

EA FC 25.

Spotting the difference between a walkout and a card only rated between 81 and 85 requires a keen eye, as both begin the same way - with a silhouette walking down a tunnel.

A walkout will be accompanied by lights forming on either side, making a triangle at the end of the tunnel; non-walkout cards don't have a triangle of light behind them.

If it's a special card, for a promo or an in-form, the colours down the tunnel are different, and match the colours of the card.

If the card is rated 80 and under, it just goes straight to the pack opening screen with no cutscene.

