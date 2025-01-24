FC 25 TOTY Honourable Mentions: Which players nearly made the cut?
The best of the rest.
Now that the EA Sports FC 25 Team of the Year promo is live in-game, you’re probably wondering if there will be a batch of FC 25 TOTY Honourable Mentions, too.
Well, it looks as though TOTY Honourable Mentions is coming to FC 25 today!
That’s right, the best of the rest – the players that didn’t quite make the cut to be included in the final TOTY men’s and women’s squads should be included in packs and Squad Building Challenges (SBCs) tonight.
Some Honourable Mentions cards were added to the game already as SBCs and Objectives rewards, including Lautaro Martínez of Inter and Argentina fame.
Who else is being added as an FC 25 TOTY Honourable Mentions card? Read on to find out.
When are FC 25 TOTY Honourable Mentions released?
The FC 25 TOTY Honourable Mentions players should be added to the game at 6pm tonight (Friday 24th January 2025) here in the UK. That’s 1pm ET for those of you playing in the US.
The Honourable Mentions release date was confirmed in a press release.
We’ve guessed the launch time in the UK to be 6pm, as that is the typical new Ultimate Team content time on these shores.
Now that you know when the Honourable Mentions players should be added to the game, you probably want to learn who has an upgraded Ultimate Team card as part of the ongoing TOTY promo in FC 25.
Keep reading for that particular info.
Who could be included in FC 25 TOTY Honourable Mentions?
EA is yet to reveal the full list of FC 25 TOTY Honourable Mentions players – outside of the six already in-game – but we do have a list of leaked stars who could be included in the promo.
Here are the FC 25 TOTY Honourable Mentions players already in the game as either SBCs or Objectives rewards:
- Lautaro Martínez | ST | 92 OVR
- Marquinhos | CB | 91 OVR
- Salma Paralluelo | LW | 90 OVR
- Georges Mikautadze | ST | 90 OVR
- Girma | CB | 90 OVR
- Alistair Johnston | RB | 89 OVR
Based on leaks from the likes of FUTSheriff on X (formerly known as Twitter) the following players could be added as TOTY Honourable Mentions in FC 25:
- Erling Haaland
- Lionel Messi
- Florian Wirtz
- Federico Valverde
- Antonio Rudiger
- Lindsey Horan
- Jeremie Frimpong
- Jamal Musiala
- Nico Williams
- Mike Maignan
- Giulia Gwinn
- Harry Kane
- Viktor Gyokeres
- Phil Foden
We’ll find out very soon which players are added to FC 25 as TOTY Honourable Mentions cards as the pack is due to launch later today (24th February).
Of course, we’ll update this page as soon as we’re able after the cards are officially confirmed by EA.
