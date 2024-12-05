This event begins a couple of weeks before the cards are released, with a list of nominees being unveiled that can then be voted for by fans, with the winners then being revealed later in the month before being released into packs the following day.

The nominations include players in every position, releasing a full 11 while also having SBCs and other players getting special cards for honourable mentions or moment cards for players who don’t quite make the squad.

Below, we’ll outline when the event will begin and cover how the voting process works.

When will FC 25 TOTY start? Our prediction

If the promo follows a similar pattern to previous years, the nominees will be released in the first week of January, allowing for around 10 days of voting before being released in packs.

Considering special cards are always released at 6pm UK time on a Friday, we predict the promo will be released on 17th January with a week of SBCs and tie-in challenges following up.

How will FC 25 TOTY voting work?

EA Sports FC 25. EA Sports

We predict that the nominees will go live on the website on 6th January. Then, to vote, players will go onto the website and build their team of 11 players who have been the standouts from the past 12 months of football.

Then the votes will be counted, and the most popular player in each position will be in the squad, receiving an amazing card, while the players who came close will also get an honourable mention card that’s still very good but not quite as highly rated.

We will update this page once we know more and the nominees go live, offering an exact method for how to vote best, as well as links to get you straight to the page.

Read more on FC 25:

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.