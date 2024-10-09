There are some great cards this week, with an 89-rated Federico Valverde and Robert Lewandowski leading the line-up. Bukayo Saka’s fine form for Arsenal hasn’t gone unnoticed, either.

As usual, the TOTW 4 cards will only appear in packs for a week.

Read on for the full list of FC 25 TOTW 4 cards.

More like this

FC 25 TOTW 4 revealed

EA FC 25 TOTW 4. EA

The full list of FC 25 TOTW 4 cards is as follows, as confirmed by EA:

89 CM, Federico Valverde (Real Madrid/Uruguay)

89 ST, Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona/Poland)

88 ST, Alexandra Popp (Wolfsburg/Germany)

88 RM, Bukayo Saka (Arsenal/England)

87 CM, Lindsey Horan (Lyon/USA)

86 CDM, Keira Walsh (Barcelona/England)

86 LM, Sadio Mané (Al Nassr/Senegal)

85 CDM, Mateo Kovačić (Manchester City/Croatia)

84 ST, Mateo Retegui (Atalanta – known as Bergamo Calcio/Italy)

84 ST, Romelu Lukaku (Napoli/Belgium)

84 GK, Paulo Gazzaniga (Girona/Argentina)

84 LM, Esther González (NY/NJ Gotham/Spain)

81 ST, Jonathan Burkardt (Mainz 05/Germany)

81 CB, Thilo Kehrer (AS Monaco/Germany)

81 CB, Kevin Vogt (Union Berlin/Germany)

80 LW, Zuriko Davitashvili (Saint-Étienne/Georgia)

80 RB, Marie Höbinger (Liverpool/Austria)

80 CB, Luka Vušković (Westerlo/Croatia)

80 ST, Tom Cannon (Stoke City/Ireland)

80 CAM, Gabriel Pirani (DC United/Brazil)

80 LB, James McClean (Wrexham/Ireland)

80 ST, Mika Biereth (Sturm Graz/Denmark)

80 RW, Santiago Montiel (Independiente/Argentina)

While each of these TOTW 4 cards is worth adding to your squad, 89-rated Federico Valverde with 89 Pace, 83 Shooting, 85 Dribbling, 82 Defending, 86 Passing and 85 Physicality is definitely the highlight.

Seventeen-year-old Luka Vušković can be proud to have a TOTW card, too. 80-rated at that age is quite something.

When is FC 25 TOTW 5?

FC 25. EA

New TOTW cards are released every Wednesday at 6pm UK time; this will continue right up until the TOTS event, which won’t start until May 2025.

This means that TOTW 5 will be released at 6pm UK time on Wednesday 16th October 2024.

Remember, TOTW cards are in packs for a week following their release (up until the next batch of boosted cards goes live). You will still be able to purchase TOTW cards from the market as long as FC 25’s Ultimate Team remains live, however.

Read more on FC 25:

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.