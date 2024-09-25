Being this early in the game means that the majority of the players below can be a valuable part of anyone’s squad, and having seen the team, there are some truly exceptional players arriving in packs.

Read on for the full list.

FC 25 TOTW 2 full squad revealed

Did your fave make the cut? EA Sports

The full FC 25 TOTW 2 squad is:

91, LW Vini Jr (Real Madrid/Brazil)

(Real Madrid/Brazil) 89, CAM Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen/Germany)

(Bayer Leverkusen/Germany) 88, LW Heung-min Son (Tottenham Hotspur/South Korea)

(Tottenham Hotspur/South Korea) 87, CB Bremer (Juventus/Brazil)

(Juventus/Brazil) 86, ST Pernille Harder (Bayern Munich/Denmark)

(Bayern Munich/Denmark) 86, ST Clara Matéo (Paris FC/France)

(Paris FC/France) 86, LW Raphinha (FC Barcelona/Brazil)

(FC Barcelona/Brazil) 86, LM Luis Díaz (Liverpool/Columbia)

(Liverpool/Columbia) 86, CM Rúben Neves (Al Ahli/Portugal)

(Al Ahli/Portugal) 84, LB Maximilian Mittelstädt (VfB Stuttgart/Germany)

(VfB Stuttgart/Germany) 84, GK Fernando Muslera (Galatasaray/Uruguay)

(Galatasaray/Uruguay) 82, ST Nicolas Jackson (Chelsea/Senegal)

(Chelsea/Senegal) 84, RM Michael Olise (Bayern Munich/France)

(Bayern Munich/France) 83, CB Toby Alderweireld (Antwerp/Belgium)

(Antwerp/Belgium) 81, CAM Evander (Portland Timbers/Brazil)

(Portland Timbers/Brazil) 81, CB Matteo Gabbia (Milano/Italy)

(Milano/Italy) 81, ST Youssoufa Moukoko (OGC Nice/Germany)

(OGC Nice/Germany) 81, CAM Sem Steijn (FC Twente/Netherlands)

(FC Twente/Netherlands) 80, LB Francisco Moura (FC Porto/Portugal)

(FC Porto/Portugal) 80, LM Joël Monteiro (BSC Young boys/Portugal)

(BSC Young boys/Portugal) 80, ST Isac Lidberg (Darmstadt 98/Sweden)

(Darmstadt 98/Sweden) 80, RB Pol Lirola (Marseille/Spain)

(Marseille/Spain) 80, RW Kiko Seike (Brighton/WSL)

As said earlier, most of the cards in TOTW 2 will be a great addition to most early squads, but some real standouts here could last players for months.

Son, Vini Jr, Raphinha and Díaz will be exceptional for anyone, but buying them will break the bank. Hopefully, you’re lucky enough to pack one, because it will set up your squad for a long time.

When does TOTW release in FC 25?

TOTW cards are always released every Wednesday at 6pm UK time; this continues until the TOTS event, which doesn’t begin until next May.

These cards remain in packs for one week after being released, but they can also be purchased off the market from other players.

