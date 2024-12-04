If upgraded, these could go up in value, so if you do have one, it’s worth keeping hold of, just in case.

Below, we’ve outlined all the released cards, how they work, and a tracker that monitors whether or not they’ve been upgraded.

When did the FC 25 Pro Live promo release?

The FC 25 Pro Live promo was first released in Ultimate Team on 22nd November, three days before the tournament kicked off.

The cards remained in packs for only a week, whereas sometimes these promos can last two weeks.

However, the live aspect won’t be resolved until February, when the FC Pro Open has its final.

What’s included in the FC 25 Pro Live promo?

The promo included 23 cards representing players from different leagues. The players can be seen above.

If you can’t see the above image, here’s each player included:

Nathan Aké

Karim Benzema

Gabriel Jesus

Victor Osimhen

Xavi Simons

Sofyan Amrabat

Sacha Boey

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Ryan Gravenberch

Lorenzo Insigne

Exequiel Palacios

Fabio Carvalho

Emil Forsberg

Jamie Bynoe-Gittens

Ramon Hendriks

Ferdi Kadioglu

Sam Morsy

Wout Weghorst

Hassan Tombakti

Igor Silva

Jerome Roussillon

Al Abed

Federico Redondo

Regardless of how the above players perform is irrelevant, as with this promo, each one is represented by someone competing in the FC Pro Open, and the card will be upgraded depending on how well the individual competing performs in the tournament.

FC 25 Pro Live tracker for all cards

Below, we’ve listed each player, who they’re being represented by and how well they’re performing so far, alongside what is needed to earn the upgrades and the complete FC Pro Open Schedule:

Upgrade path

Earn 3+ Points in the Group Stage - 1 In Form Upgrade

Earn 6+ Points in the GS - 1 Skill Moves or Weak Foot Upgrade

Earn 10+ Points in the GS - 1 Role++ and 1 Alternate Position

Earn 16+ Points in the GS - 1 In Form Upgrade

Qualify for Knockouts - 1 In Form Upgrade and 1 Role+

Win FC Pro Live - 1 In Form Upgrade, 1 Skill Moves or Weak Foot Upgrade, and 1 PlayStyle+

FC Pro Open schedule and fixtures:

25th November, 1pm - Group Stage

2nd December, 1pm - Group Stage

9th December, 1pm - Group Stage

16th December, 1pm - Group Stage

6th January, 1pm - Group Stage

13th January, 1pm - Group Stage

20th January, 1pm - Group Stage

27th January, 1pm - Group Stage

1st February, 11am - Finals

FC 25 Pro players tracker

Nathan Aké / Tekkz: No upgrades

Karim Benzema / AboFawzi: +1 OVR

Gabriel Jesus / PHzin: No upgrades

Victor Osimhen / KTzn: No upgrades

Xavi Simons / Vejrgang: +1 OVR +1 SM or WF +1 Role++ or alternate positions

Sofyan Amrabat / xCharifx: +1 OVR

Sacha Boey / Yuval: No upgrades

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain / NIKSNEB: +1 OVR +1 SM or WF

Ryan Gravenberch / Emre Yilmaz: No upgrades

Lorenzo Insigne / Obrun: No upgrades

Exequiel Palacios / Nicolas99fc: +1 OVR +1 SM or WF

Fabio Carvalho / Jafonso: +1 OVR +1 SM or WF +1 Role++ or alternate position

Emil Forsberg / GulBarros: No upgrades

Jamie Bynoe-Gittens / Stingrayjnr: +1 OVR +1 SM or WF

Ramon Hendriks / Manubachore: +1 OVR +1 SM or WF

Ferdi Kadioglu / Umut RB: No upgrades

Sam Morsy / Mark1: +1 OVR

Wout Weghorst / Levi De Weerd: No upgrades

Hassan Tombakti / AbuMakkah: No upgrades

Igor Silva / LJR Peixoto: +1 OVR +1 SM or WF

Jerome Roussillon / Fouma: No Upgrades

Al Abed / The10S: No upgrades

Federico Redondo / FacuCowen: +1 OVR +1 SM or WF



