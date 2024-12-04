FC 25 Pro Live promo explained: Tracker for all cards and upgrade routes
FC 25 Pro Live tracker.
The FC 25 Pro Live promo first appeared in-game in late November, but the cards will not receive their final upgrades until early next year, so they’re worth monitoring.
There are 23 cards available as part of this promo, and although they’re no longer in packs, you can still grab them off the market by spending coins.
If upgraded, these could go up in value, so if you do have one, it’s worth keeping hold of, just in case.
Below, we’ve outlined all the released cards, how they work, and a tracker that monitors whether or not they’ve been upgraded.
When did the FC 25 Pro Live promo release?
The FC 25 Pro Live promo was first released in Ultimate Team on 22nd November, three days before the tournament kicked off.
The cards remained in packs for only a week, whereas sometimes these promos can last two weeks.
However, the live aspect won’t be resolved until February, when the FC Pro Open has its final.
What’s included in the FC 25 Pro Live promo?
The promo included 23 cards representing players from different leagues. The players can be seen above.
If you can’t see the above image, here’s each player included:
- Nathan Aké
- Karim Benzema
- Gabriel Jesus
- Victor Osimhen
- Xavi Simons
- Sofyan Amrabat
- Sacha Boey
- Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
- Ryan Gravenberch
- Lorenzo Insigne
- Exequiel Palacios
- Fabio Carvalho
- Emil Forsberg
- Jamie Bynoe-Gittens
- Ramon Hendriks
- Ferdi Kadioglu
- Sam Morsy
- Wout Weghorst
- Hassan Tombakti
- Igor Silva
- Jerome Roussillon
- Al Abed
- Federico Redondo
Regardless of how the above players perform is irrelevant, as with this promo, each one is represented by someone competing in the FC Pro Open, and the card will be upgraded depending on how well the individual competing performs in the tournament.
FC 25 Pro Live tracker for all cards
Below, we’ve listed each player, who they’re being represented by and how well they’re performing so far, alongside what is needed to earn the upgrades and the complete FC Pro Open Schedule:
Upgrade path
- Earn 3+ Points in the Group Stage - 1 In Form Upgrade
- Earn 6+ Points in the GS - 1 Skill Moves or Weak Foot Upgrade
- Earn 10+ Points in the GS - 1 Role++ and 1 Alternate Position
- Earn 16+ Points in the GS - 1 In Form Upgrade
- Qualify for Knockouts - 1 In Form Upgrade and 1 Role+
- Win FC Pro Live - 1 In Form Upgrade, 1 Skill Moves or Weak Foot Upgrade, and 1 PlayStyle+
FC Pro Open schedule and fixtures:
- 25th November, 1pm - Group Stage
- 2nd December, 1pm - Group Stage
- 9th December, 1pm - Group Stage
- 16th December, 1pm - Group Stage
- 6th January, 1pm - Group Stage
- 13th January, 1pm - Group Stage
- 20th January, 1pm - Group Stage
- 27th January, 1pm - Group Stage
- 1st February, 11am - Finals
FC 25 Pro players tracker
- Nathan Aké / Tekkz:
- No upgrades
- Karim Benzema / AboFawzi:
- +1 OVR
- Gabriel Jesus / PHzin:
- No upgrades
- Victor Osimhen / KTzn:
- No upgrades
- Xavi Simons / Vejrgang:
- +1 OVR
- +1 SM or WF
- +1 Role++ or alternate positions
- Sofyan Amrabat / xCharifx:
- +1 OVR
- Sacha Boey / Yuval:
- No upgrades
- Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain / NIKSNEB:
- +1 OVR
- +1 SM or WF
- Ryan Gravenberch / Emre Yilmaz:
- No upgrades
- Lorenzo Insigne / Obrun:
- No upgrades
- Exequiel Palacios / Nicolas99fc:
- +1 OVR
- +1 SM or WF
- Fabio Carvalho / Jafonso:
- +1 OVR
- +1 SM or WF
- +1 Role++ or alternate position
- Emil Forsberg / GulBarros:
- No upgrades
- Jamie Bynoe-Gittens / Stingrayjnr:
- +1 OVR
- +1 SM or WF
- Ramon Hendriks / Manubachore:
- +1 OVR
- +1 SM or WF
- Ferdi Kadioglu / Umut RB:
- No upgrades
- Sam Morsy / Mark1:
- +1 OVR
- Wout Weghorst / Levi De Weerd:
- No upgrades
- Hassan Tombakti / AbuMakkah:
- No upgrades
- Igor Silva / LJR Peixoto:
- +1 OVR
- +1 SM or WF
- Jerome Roussillon / Fouma:
- No Upgrades
- Al Abed / The10S:
- No upgrades
- Federico Redondo / FacuCowen:
- +1 OVR
- +1 SM or WF
