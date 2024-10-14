With more new features than ever, this one's an entry in which tactics are required more than before. One such feature is the Personality Tier.

If you've seen this mentioned and don't know what it's all about, fear not. We'll walk you through what it's for, and how to use it properly.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What is a Personality Tier in FC 25? New feature explained

FC 25 is the entry in the series that requires tactics more than ever before. Like in Football Manager, it's not just about the glorious game, but the planning that goes on around it.

More like this

So where does the new Personality Tier system come into all this? It's pretty confusing because the game doesn't exactly spell it out for you.

Put simply, the Personality Tier is how many playstyles a player can unlock in the game.

The play styles you can choose from at the start of the game is limited, based on what personality type you have. Once you get to the top tier of a personality, you'll be able to unlock a new playstyle.

A playstyle has a massive impact on the game as it gives players specific abilities and skills. For example, a player with a Power Header style will perform headers with much higher accuracy and speed than one without.

So it's definitely worth unlocking new playstyles if you want the upper hand, and getting the top tier of a personality is the best way to do this.

Read more on FC 25:

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.