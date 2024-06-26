FM25 is set to be a true sequel to the series – not just your bog-standard yearly update.

Alongside women's football now being in the game, the Premier League licence is also included - and it's all being played out on a new engine!

There's a lot to look forward to.

Read on for our FM25 release date speculation to find out when we think the game will launch and to get the latest news on this big new dawn for the management sim.

The Football Manager 25 release date should be sometime in November 2024.

However, Sega hasn't officially revealed the game's release date, so the above date is based solely on when previous FM games have launched. FM24, for example, released on 6th November 2023.

Given how much is being added to the series in FM25, though, don't be surprised if this year's game misses November and takes a little longer.

We'll update this page with the official release date once it has been revealed.

Can I pre-order FM25?

No, you cannot pre-order Football Manager 25 yet. Pre-orders of the game should go live once the game’s release date has been officially confirmed.

Which consoles and platforms can play FM25?

It is yet to be confirmed which platforms can play FM25, but it will be on PC for sure.

Based on Football Manager 24, though, it’s safe to assume that FM25 will launch on PC, Xbox (and Game Pass), PS5, iOS, Android and Nintendo Switch.

Presumably, the Touch version of the game will be released on Switch and smartphones once more.

Again, we’ll update this page when Sports Interactive reveals what platforms FM25 is available on.

FM25 gameplay: New features detailed

FM25 is set to be, "for the first time in decades, a true sequel". Those are the words of the development team Sports Interactive.

In an official blog post, the development team explained how: "The Unity engine will bring a new graphics engine, a fresh user interface and advanced animations, alongside the introduction of women's football (plus lots more, across platforms)."

It sounds like we’re potentially in for the biggest change to Football Manager in years.

Gameplay, though, will more than likely stay true to what we know and love, with millions of pages of players, stats, scouting and matchday tactics to familiarise yourself with.

In terms of women’s football being added to the game, meanwhile, our exclusive interview with Ant Farley (design manager for Sports Interactive on Football Manager) – which you can find linked to in the intro! – details how the development team wants "to do it properly".

He continues: "The level of detail to which we simulate the men's game, we need to be doing the same for the women's game."

Finally, the Premier League is officially licenced in FM25! Expect official branding, player photos and more to make FM25 even better than previous entries.

Is there an FM25 trailer?

There isn’t an FM25 trailer that shows off the game as of yet, but there is a Football Manager 25 Premier League licence reveal trailer, which you can check out below:

