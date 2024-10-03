If you’re still deciding whether or not to check out FC 25 this year, feel free to look at our review. Keep reading below for everything you need to know about the Pepsi promo in FC 25.

When does the FC 25 Pepsi promo begin?

The Pepsi promo starts on Wednesday 16th October, when the page on the Pepsi website will become available. If you find some bottles earlier than the above date, keep hold of them ready to redeem your rewards when the site goes live.

When purchasing a Pepsi, you’ll look for flavours that boast the FC 25 branding on the packaging; if it doesn’t have this, you’re just buying a regular drink that won’t offer any rewards.

How to redeem FC 25 Pepsi rewards and what's on offer?

Here’s how to get your FC 25 rewards via Pepsi:

Nip to the shop and grab a bottle of Pepsi

On the label, there will be a QR code – scan it

Now go to the Pepsi website

Link your FC 25 account

Now you can redeem the code on your bottle

Once you’ve redeemed the code, the rewards will be available for you in-game

The rewards we know are coming so far are: a Pepsi-themed kit, a variety of vanity items for your club, and 400 Season Points to help complete the Season Pass quickly.

