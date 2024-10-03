FC 25 Pepsi rewards and how to get them in Europe
Time to grab a Pepsi.
Pepsi has again partnered with EA Sports to offer rewards in FC 25. With the returning promo arriving soon, we’re here to outline what rewards are on offer and how they can be redeemed.
The rewards are a great way to gain an edge in the Ultimate Team game mode, and they are especially advantageous to those who already enjoy a Pepsi.
If you’re still deciding whether or not to check out FC 25 this year, feel free to look at our review. Keep reading below for everything you need to know about the Pepsi promo in FC 25.
When does the FC 25 Pepsi promo begin?
When purchasing a Pepsi, you’ll look for flavours that boast the FC 25 branding on the packaging; if it doesn’t have this, you’re just buying a regular drink that won’t offer any rewards.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
How to redeem FC 25 Pepsi rewards and what's on offer?
Here’s how to get your FC 25 rewards via Pepsi:
More like this
- Nip to the shop and grab a bottle of Pepsi
- On the label, there will be a QR code – scan it
- Now go to the Pepsi website
- Link your FC 25 account
- Now you can redeem the code on your bottle
- Once you’ve redeemed the code, the rewards will be available for you in-game
The rewards we know are coming so far are: a Pepsi-themed kit, a variety of vanity items for your club, and 400 Season Points to help complete the Season Pass quickly.
Read more on FC 25:
- FC 25 ratings: The very best players
- FC 25 soundtrack: Full list of songs
- FC 25 wonderkids: Best young players
- FC 25 strikers: Best forwards to use
- FC 25 wingers: Best RW and LW
- FC 25 midfielders: Best CDM, CM and CAM
- FC 25 defenders: Best CB, RB and LB
- FC 25 goalkeepers: Best GK
- Best kits in FC 25: Our favourite shirts
- FC 25 evolutions: Who should you upgrade?
- FC 25 Squad Battle rewards
- FC 25 FUT Champs rewards
- FC 25 Division Rivals rewards
Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.