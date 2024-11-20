In a lengthy pitch notes blog post, EA has detailed everything there is to know about Live Start Points in FC 25.

Below, we’ll explain what to expect from the new mode, including its release window. There’s quite a lot to get through.

Without further ado, here’s when the FC 25 Live Start Points release window is, and what, exactly, the new mode is and what it contains.

When does Live Start Points release in FC 25?

EA has confirmed that Live Start Points will be released "in the coming days" for FC 25.

Unfortunately, a finalised release date has not been confirmed, but expect the new Career Mode feature to launch soon.

When Live Start Points does go live, it will be available in three different leagues only. Over time, though, EA has promised to add more Live Start Points across 10 European football leagues.

Want to know more about the new Career Mode feature? Read on to find out everything there is to know about FC 25 Live Start Points.

What are Live Start Points in FC 25?

Live Start Points in FC 25 allow you to dive into a Manager or Player Career Mode from a real-world starting point.

The mode will launch with real-life progress across three different leagues.

Throughout the run of the game and 2024/25 European football season, more Live Start Points will be added, eventually including all of the following leagues:

The Premier League

LALIGA EA SPORTS

Serie A Enilive

Bundesliga

Ligue 1 McDonald’s

EFL Championship

Barclays Women’s Super League

Liga F

Google Pixel Frauen-Bundesliga

Arkema Première Ligue

Domestic and European cups will reflect real-life progress in Live Start Points, too.

As long as you’re online, you will be able to access Live Start Points (sorry, offline players).

When you create a new Career Mode (Player or Manager), you’ll find the Live Start Points mode. You can also head straight into a Live Start Point from the main menu snapshots.

In a Live Start Point, you can pick which week you wish to start from and, in Manager Career, you can even add or remove injuries/suspensions to your squad.

In Player Career Live Start Points, meanwhile, you can create your new star from scratch, play as an existing player or choose to play as an Icon from the past.

