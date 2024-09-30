Just make sure to equip the kits after you’ve got them; otherwise, they won’t count towards your goal.

Below, we’ve outlined exactly how to get the kits and what objectives you must complete to reap the rewards.

Where to get the Icon home and away kit in FC 25

EA FC 25.

Unfortunately, the only way you can get these kits in FC 25 is to purchase them from the store. They can be bought for either 45,000 coins or 450 FUT Points each.

You can also buy them in a bundle for 105,000 Coins or 1,050 FUT Points.

It’s a shame that there are objectives in the game that are set behind a paywall, meaning only a few people will be willing to take the risk and complete them, although you will get some kits out of it, too, that are pretty nice.

How to complete Icon home and away kits in FC 25 Ultimate Team

There are six objectives, three for each kit. We’ve listed them all below:

Home Icon challenges

EA FC 25.

Win 3: Win 3 matches in any Ultimate Team game mode while equipped with the Icon Home Kit. Reward: 300 XP.

Win 3 matches in any Ultimate Team game mode while equipped with the Icon Home Kit. Reward: Score 3: Score 3 goals in any Ultimate Team game mode while equipped with the Icon Home Kit. Reward: 200 XP.

Score 3 goals in any Ultimate Team game mode while equipped with the Icon Home Kit. Reward: Play 3: Play 3 matches in any Ultimate Team game mode while equipped with the Icon Home Kit. Reward: 100 XP.

Play 3 matches in any Ultimate Team game mode while equipped with the Icon Home Kit. Reward: Group Reward: 400 XP.

Away Icon challenges

EA FC 25.

Win 3: Win 3 matches in any Ultimate Team game mode while equipped with the Icon Home Kit. Reward: 300 XP.

Win 3 matches in any Ultimate Team game mode while equipped with the Icon Home Kit. Reward: Score 3: Score 3 goals in any Ultimate Team game mode while equipped with the Icon Home Kit. Reward: 200 XP.

Score 3 goals in any Ultimate Team game mode while equipped with the Icon Home Kit. Reward: Play 3: Play 3 matches in any Ultimate Team game mode while equipped with the Icon Home Kit. Reward: 100 XP.

Play 3 matches in any Ultimate Team game mode while equipped with the Icon Home Kit. Reward: Group Reward: 400 XP.

