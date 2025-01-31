The two teams haven't been announced yet, but there's no harm in speculating before the event! Plus, EA has given us an official teaser on social featuring Endrick.

Let's take a closer look at this year's Future Stars promo, from the date and time of its launch to who we might see.

The EA FC 25 Future Stars promotion releases on 31st January 2025.

Not long to wait at all, but when exactly in the day does it come out?

What is the UK launch time for FC 25 Future Stars?

As is tradition for EA FC promotions, Future Stars will drop at 6pm GMT.

EA hasn't confirmed that officially, but 6pm UK time is pretty much always when these things arrive in the game.

This gives you time to get home from work and settle in, and you've got the whole weekend to enjoy it!

What to expect from FC 25 Future Stars promo

EA Sports has confirmed that Endrick will be headlining the Future Stars promo, confirming the news with the social post below.

The social post confirms that Endrick will have 93 OVR in this new card. Oof!

When the promo actually drops at 6pm Friday, you'll surely see the whole squad revealed on the EA Sports FC social accounts — or advertised in the game itself!

Until that time comes, there are plenty of leaks and rumours circulating social media.

For example, for the Future Stars Icons (which celebrates young players of the past, who went on to become legends), a leak from @FUT24News says it is expected that Johan Cruyff and Xabi Alonso will make appearances.

And for the current young blood, that same leak says that Barcelona star Lamine Yamal will lead the charge.

Check out the post on X below:

Be sure to jump into the game after 6pm on Friday to start collecting the squad for yourself!

