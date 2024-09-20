As you start your Career Mode, there is a healthy list of quality free agents available to sign. Get in there quick, though, as every team will be after them!

Here are our picks for the best free agents in FC 25 Career Mode.

Best free agents in FC 25 Career Mode

FC 25. EA

The best free agents in FC 25 are players who have had great careers but are now out of contract and looking for a new club.

No matter the player's overall rating or your position in the league, you may stand a chance of signing any of them.

Remember to snap these free agents up as quickly as possible before the CPU teams get their grubby hands on them.

Here are the best free agents in FC 25:

Adrien Rabiot | Age 29 | CM | 83 OVR

| Age 29 | CM | 83 OVR Memphis Depay | Age 30 | ST | 82 OVR

| Age 30 | ST | 82 OVR Joselu | Age 34 | ST | 82 OVR

| Age 34 | ST | 82 OVR Simon Kjær | Age 35 | CB | 79 OVR

| Age 35 | CB | 79 OVR Luis Chávez | Age 28 | CM | 79 OVR

| Age 28 | CM | 79 OVR Akram Afif | Age 27 | LM | 78 OVR

| Age 27 | LM | 78 OVR Romain Saïss | Age 34 | CB | 78 OVR

| Age 34 | CB | 78 OVR Erick Sánchez | Age 24 | CM | 78 OVR (83 POT)

| Age 24 | CM | 78 OVR (83 POT) Alexis Vega | Age 26 | LW | 77 OVR (78 POT)

| Age 26 | LW | 77 OVR (78 POT) Carlos Acevedo | Age 28 | GK | 77 OVR (78 POT)

| Age 28 | GK | 77 OVR (78 POT) Roberto Alvarado | Age 25 | RM | 77 OVR (78 POT)

| Age 25 | RM | 77 OVR (78 POT) Ivan Perišić | Age 35 | LW | 76 OVR

| Age 35 | LW | 76 OVR César Huerta | Age 23 | LW | 75 OVR (81 POT)

| Age 23 | LW | 75 OVR (81 POT) Israel Reyes | Age 24 | CB | 74 OVR (80 POT)

Best bargains in FC 25 Career Mode

FC 25. EA

If you've not got much to spend on players to improve your squad, you're best off signing stars of the future with big potential that won't cost the earth to begin with.

Best cheap wonderkids under €5 million in FC 25

Here are a few recommendations for the best cheap wonderkids in FC 25 Career mode. We've capped these at a total market value of €5 million (in order of potential).

Geovany Quenda | Age 17 | 4 million value | RW | 70 OVR, 88 POT

| Age 17 | 4 million value | RW | 70 OVR, 88 POT Julien Duranville | Age 18 | 2.7 million value | LM | 66 OVR, 87 POT

| Age 18 | 2.7 million value | LM | 66 OVR, 87 POT Paris Brunner | Age 18 | 2.3 million value | ST | 65 OVR, 87 POT

| Age 18 | 2.3 million value | ST | 65 OVR, 87 POT Franco Mastantuono | Age 16 | 3.5 million value | CAM | 69 OVR, 87 POT

| Age 16 | 3.5 million value | CAM | 69 OVR, 87 POT Lucas Bergvall | Age 18 | 3 million value | CM | 68 OVR, 87 POT

| Age 18 | 3 million value | CM | 68 OVR, 87 POT Claudio Echeverri | Age 18 | 4.8 million value | CAM | 71 OVR, 87 POT

| Age 18 | 4.8 million value | CAM | 71 OVR, 87 POT Ethan Nwaneri | Age 17 | 1.8 million value | CAM | 64 OVr, 86 POT

| Age 17 | 1.8 million value | CAM | 64 OVr, 86 POT Mustafa Erhan Hekimoğlu | Age 17 | 1.3 million value | ST | 62 OVR, 86 POT

| Age 17 | 1.3 million value | ST | 62 OVR, 86 POT Luka Vušković | Age 17 | 1.7 million value | CB | 64 OVR, 86 POT

| Age 17 | 1.7 million value | CB | 64 OVR, 86 POT Harry Amass | Age 17 | 750K value | LB | 60 OVR, 85 POT

Best cheap players under €5 million in FC 25 for now

Here's a handful of recommended cheap players that will improve your starting 11 right away:

Nicolás Otamendi | Age 36 | 4.6 million value | CB | 81 OVR

| Age 36 | 4.6 million value | CB | 81 OVR Fernando Muslera | Age 38 | 2.9 million value | GK | 81 OVR

| Age 38 | 2.9 million value | GK | 81 OVR Jesús Navas | Age 38 | 4.7 million value | RB | 80 OVR

| Age 38 | 4.7 million value | RB | 80 OVR Tony Abranjes | Age 36 | 3.8 million value | CB | 80 OVR

| Age 36 | 3.8 million value | CB | 80 OVR Kasper Schmeichel | Age 37 | 2.3 million value | GK | 80 OVR

| Age 37 | 2.3 million value | GK | 80 OVR Pietro Terracciano | Age 34 | 3 million value | GK | 79 OVR

| Age 34 | 3 million value | GK | 79 OVR Ben Mee | Age 34 | 4.6 million value | CB | 78 OVR

| Age 34 | 4.6 million value | CB | 78 OVR Abdoulaye Doucouré | Age 31 | 4.7 million value | CAM | 75 OVR

| Age 31 | 4.7 million value | CAM | 75 OVR Simão Donatinho | Age 28 | 4.1 million value | GK | 75 OVR

| Age 28 | 4.1 million value | GK | 75 OVR David Brooks | Age 26 | 4.6 million value | RM | 74 OVR

