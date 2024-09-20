FC 25 cheap players: Bargains and free agents to sign in Career Mode
The best things in life (and Career Mode) are free.
To get the most out of your budget in Career Mode, you'll want to sign up some of the best free agents and bargains in FC 25.
Whether you're playing as a lower-league team with a small budget, need cheap reinforcements for squad depth or are looking to sign players up cheaply to score a quick profit, you'll want to make use of free agents and bargain-bin players.
As you start your Career Mode, there is a healthy list of quality free agents available to sign. Get in there quick, though, as every team will be after them!
Here are our picks for the best free agents in FC 25 Career Mode.
Best free agents in FC 25 Career Mode
The best free agents in FC 25 are players who have had great careers but are now out of contract and looking for a new club.
More like this
No matter the player's overall rating or your position in the league, you may stand a chance of signing any of them.
Remember to snap these free agents up as quickly as possible before the CPU teams get their grubby hands on them.
Here are the best free agents in FC 25:
- Adrien Rabiot | Age 29 | CM | 83 OVR
- Memphis Depay | Age 30 | ST | 82 OVR
- Joselu | Age 34 | ST | 82 OVR
- Simon Kjær | Age 35 | CB | 79 OVR
- Luis Chávez | Age 28 | CM | 79 OVR
- Akram Afif | Age 27 | LM | 78 OVR
- Romain Saïss | Age 34 | CB | 78 OVR
- Erick Sánchez | Age 24 | CM | 78 OVR (83 POT)
- Alexis Vega | Age 26 | LW | 77 OVR (78 POT)
- Carlos Acevedo | Age 28 | GK | 77 OVR (78 POT)
- Roberto Alvarado | Age 25 | RM | 77 OVR (78 POT)
- Ivan Perišić | Age 35 | LW | 76 OVR
- César Huerta | Age 23 | LW | 75 OVR (81 POT)
- Israel Reyes | Age 24 | CB | 74 OVR (80 POT)
Best bargains in FC 25 Career Mode
If you've not got much to spend on players to improve your squad, you're best off signing stars of the future with big potential that won't cost the earth to begin with.
Best cheap wonderkids under €5 million in FC 25
Here are a few recommendations for the best cheap wonderkids in FC 25 Career mode. We've capped these at a total market value of €5 million (in order of potential).
- Geovany Quenda | Age 17 | 4 million value | RW | 70 OVR, 88 POT
- Julien Duranville | Age 18 | 2.7 million value | LM | 66 OVR, 87 POT
- Paris Brunner | Age 18 | 2.3 million value | ST | 65 OVR, 87 POT
- Franco Mastantuono | Age 16 | 3.5 million value | CAM | 69 OVR, 87 POT
- Lucas Bergvall | Age 18 | 3 million value | CM | 68 OVR, 87 POT
- Claudio Echeverri | Age 18 | 4.8 million value | CAM | 71 OVR, 87 POT
- Ethan Nwaneri | Age 17 | 1.8 million value | CAM | 64 OVr, 86 POT
- Mustafa Erhan Hekimoğlu | Age 17 | 1.3 million value | ST | 62 OVR, 86 POT
- Luka Vušković | Age 17 | 1.7 million value | CB | 64 OVR, 86 POT
- Harry Amass | Age 17 | 750K value | LB | 60 OVR, 85 POT
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Best cheap players under €5 million in FC 25 for now
Here's a handful of recommended cheap players that will improve your starting 11 right away:
- Nicolás Otamendi | Age 36 | 4.6 million value | CB | 81 OVR
- Fernando Muslera | Age 38 | 2.9 million value | GK | 81 OVR
- Jesús Navas | Age 38 | 4.7 million value | RB | 80 OVR
- Tony Abranjes | Age 36 | 3.8 million value | CB | 80 OVR
- Kasper Schmeichel | Age 37 | 2.3 million value | GK | 80 OVR
- Pietro Terracciano | Age 34 | 3 million value | GK | 79 OVR
- Ben Mee | Age 34 | 4.6 million value | CB | 78 OVR
- Abdoulaye Doucouré | Age 31 | 4.7 million value | CAM | 75 OVR
- Simão Donatinho | Age 28 | 4.1 million value | GK | 75 OVR
- David Brooks | Age 26 | 4.6 million value | RM | 74 OVR
Read more on FC 25:
- FC 25 ratings: The very best players
- FC 25 soundtrack: Full list of songs
- FC 25 wonderkids: Best young players
- FC 25 strikers: Best forwards to use
- FC 25 midfielders: Best CDM, CM and CAM
- FC 25 defenders: Best CB, RB and LB
- Best kits in FC 25: Our favourite shirts
- FC 25 evolutions: Who should you upgrade?
Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.