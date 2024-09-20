This year, in somewhat historic fashion, ladies' teams are available in Career Mode for the first time, so we've included a few of those, too.

Whatever team you choose, you can always get plenty out of the mode - whether that's winning the domestic league or continental competitions. It's entirely up to you.

You can even opt for a Career Mode challenge, which will help you get even more out of the mode.

Whether you want a rags-to-riches story, to revive a fallen giant or just to play with the best players around, we've got you covered.

Best Career Mode teams to choose in FC 25

The best Career Mode teams to choose in FC 25 will let you play the game with few restrictions in budget but still offer up a challenge or two. The sleeping giants, the big but not huge clubs, those that have been chasing trophies but falling short.

These are our picks for the best FC 25 Career Mode teams:

West Ham

Portsmouth

Schalke 04

Paris FC ladies

Havre FC - focus on youth

Kaiserslautern

Palermo

Napoli

FC Barcelona - focus on Spanish youth again

Tottenham Hotspur

Each of the teams above will give you ample budget for the division or allow you to focus on building a strong youth setup.

Of course, what defines the best team in Career Mode is up to you.

Other good clubs to pick are Sunderland, Valencia, or even lower league strugglers Accrington Stanley. Each will give you something to aim for, such as climbing back to the top division, finally winning some trophies or reversing years-long slumps.

Worst Career Mode teams to choose in FC 25

The worst Career Mode teams in FC 25 are those with the lowest ratings and those that offer little to no challenge.

While they have the best ratings in the game, we'd argue that picking teams such as Manchester City, Real Madrid, PSG and Bayern Munich is against the point of Career Mode. These are clubs that win things all the time and have massive (almost unlimited) budgets, so where's the challenge?

Aside from those teams mentioned above for making the mode too easy, here are our picks for the worst FC 25 Career Mode teams:

Hyderabad FC

MK Dons

Salford City

NorthEast United

Drogheda United

Shelbourne

If you're a fan of the Indian Super League or League of Ireland, we do apologise. Picking teams from these leagues can be fun if you want to see how far you can take them in continental competitions, to be fair.

Best FC 25 Career Mode challenges

The best FC 25 Career Mode challenges will have you playing the mode a little differently. Forcing yourself to achieve particular goals is a great way to play the game.

Here are our ideas for the best Career Mode challenges in FC 25:

Win the champions League with three different teams a la Ancelotti

Get Hollywood to the Premier League with Wrexham

Fallen giant: Kaiserslautern, Sampdoria, Lyon, Leeds - take them back to the top of the game

Academy challenge: Only use academy players

Ageing pro: Choose a player career, retire and then go on to manage with a retired pro. Options include: Milner, Giroud, Messi or anyone over 34, really

Complete Europe: Win the league in each of Europe's top five leagues: France, England, Germany, Spain and Italy

International management: Win a trophy with an international side

