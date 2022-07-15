Also known as the Italian Grand Prix, Monza is a tricky point in F1 22 track list and the real-life F1 22 calendar . As fans will know, that's because this is the so-called 'Temple of Speed', where you have loads of open road on which to hit your top speed.

If there's one F1 22 setup that you really want to get right, we'd wager it could be the F1 22 Monza setup.

The catch, of course, is that every other F1 22 driver has the same opportunity, so you'll need to tweak your settings to make sure you don't lose an inch at Monza.

Keep on reading, then, and we'll run through our favourite pick for your F1 22 Monza setup.

F1 22 Monza setup: Best aerodynamics settings

These numbers may seem absurd compared to your other F1 22 setups, but trust us on this! With so much of your success at Monza being based on your speed, you'll want to push your aerodynamics right down to minimise drag:

Front wing aero: 1

1 Rear wing aero: 3

F1 22 Monza setup: Best transmission settings

Transmission is also important at Monza (and everywhere else, of course), and the settings below are the ones that worked for us at this Italian Grand Prix:

Differential adjustment on throttle: 75 per cent

75 per cent Differential adjustment off throttle: 55 per cent

F1 22 Monza setup: Best suspension geometry settings

Suspension geometry may sound complicated, but don't let that stop you! For us, the following settings worked a dream at Monza, and hopefully they'll do the same for you:

Front camber: minus 2.50 degrees

minus 2.50 degrees Rear camber: minus 1.50 degrees

minus 1.50 degrees Front toe: 0.05 degrees

0.05 degrees Rear toe: 0.20 degrees

F1 22 Monza setup: Best suspension settings

The suspension settings may also look a little weird, but again, you'll have to trust us! Take to Monza with these settings and you can't go too far wrong:

Front suspension: 8

8 Rear suspension: 1

1 Front anti-roll bar: 8

8 Rear anti-roll bar: 1

1 Front ride height: 3

3 Rear ride height: 5

F1 22 Monza setup: Best brakes settings

In terms of brakes, we don't tend to go quite as radical on those. After all, there are some points at Monza when you'll need to deal with corners. This is what we'd recommend:

Brake pressure: 100 per cent

100 per cent Front brake bias: 50 per cent

F1 22 Monza setup: Best tyres settings

And finally, you'll want to take a reasonable amount of tyre pressure with you onto the track at Monza. When you're setting up for the Italian Grand Prix, this is what we'd suggest:

Front right tyre pressure: 24.0 psi

24.0 psi Front left tyre pressure: 24.0 psi

24.0 psi Rear right tyre pressure: 23.0 psi

23.0 psi Rear left tyre pressure: 23.0 psi

