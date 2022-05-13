And in even better news, lots of the people we know and love from the series are present and accounted for, and the likes of Bruce Campbell himself have provided their voices to give this horrifying battle with the forces of evil a more immersive feel.

If you're a fan of all things Evil Dead (and we commend your taste) then you will not need us to tell you that a game is now out based on that very franchise.

Evil Dead: The Game is out now on consoles and PC, but if you play on the latter then you will need to know how much power it will use when up and running.

So with that in mind, here is all you need to know about Evil Dead The Game PC requirements!

Evil Dead The Game PC requirements

Below is all you need to know about the PC requirements for Evil Dead: The Game - both the minimum and recommended requirements are detailed below:

Evil Dead The Game System Requirements (Minimum)

CPU: Core i5-4590 / AMD FX-8350

RAM: 8 GB

OS: Windows 10 64 bit

VIDEO CARD: GeForce GTX 960 / Radeon R9 270

PIXEL SHADER: 5.1

VERTEX SHADER: 5.1

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 2048 MB

Evil Dead The Game Recommended Requirements

CPU: Core i7-7700 / Ryzen 2600X

RAM: 16 GB

OS: Windows 10 64 bit

VIDEO CARD: GeForce GTX 1070 Ti / Radeon RX 5600 XT

PIXEL SHADER: 5.1

VERTEX SHADER: 5.1

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 6144 MB

As you can see, the game is not too taxing and even on console you will see that is far smaller than most games that get released (it's just over 10GB in size to download the deluxe version), so you won't need to worry too much about storage space.

