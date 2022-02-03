Evil Dead game release date, trailer, pre-order & latest news

Fans of the Evil Dead brand were dealt a cruel blow when news filtered down that Ash Vs Evil Dead would not return for a fourth season - a real shame for a show that perfectly captured the manic energy of the movies.

When is the Evil Dead game release date? You've certainly come to the right place to find out. And we're all hoping this game lives up to its forebears in this groovy multimedia franchise.

But they can take some solace from the upcoming Evil Dead: The Game that will bring back not only Ash but the equally brilliant Kelly and Pablo too. And in even better news, the actors from the show, including Bruce Campbell, are making a comeback to provide the voices - groovy!

For all that we know about Evil Dead: The Game so far, including whether you will get to wield the iconic chainsaw (you will), read on!

When is the Evil Dead game release date?

The Evil Dead game release date will take place on Friday 13th May 2022 - as fitting a date as you could get for a horror like this. There's not too long left to wait until you're merrily slaying zombies with your digital Boomstick, then.

What platforms can I get the Evil Dead game on?

You have multiple options open to you for playing Evil Dead: The Game. It is set for release on the Xbox Series X/S as well as the S, while both the PS5 and the PS4 will be home to it too. Elsewhere, look for the game on both the Nintendo Switch and PC via Microsoft Windows.

Can I pre-order Evil Dead: The Game?

Evil Dead: The Game pre-orders have indeed begun with GAME having the title ready to add to your basket on both Xbox and PlayStation.

The Evil Dead game price is listed at £59.99 on both platforms but when you pre-order, you will get it at the lowest price it drops to between now and release - if it drops at all, that is.

Evil Dead: The Game story and gameplay

Despite the release date only being a few months away, much of what the game will actually be about remains a secret. We know a few things, such as that there will be a single-player experience which is a relief as it was not on the table originally.

We know that there will be around 25 weapons in the game and one of those will be the chainsaw - what would an Evil Dead game be without Ash's broomstick?

Both co-op and competitive gameplay will be included, and we also know that a skill tree will be present although we are yet to hear more on the specifics. On the map front, we know that there will be several and it should go without saying that one will be a certain cabin in the woods...

Look for the blanks to be filled in any time now and we will let you know what else Evil Dead: The Game has in store for us when we hear it.

Evil Dead: The Game trailer

Behold the Evil Dead: The Game gameplay trailer that will give you a pretty good idea of the type of carnage that you will be in for when you take the undead on. Take a look below while you wait for the Evil Dead game release date on 13th May.

