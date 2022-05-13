From possessing a tree to playing with certain key characters, there is a great fun mix of things to do in Evil Dead: The Game when it comes to achievements/trophies - with plenty of Easter eggs dotted about to appeal to the die-hard fans.

Horror fans are rejoicing as Evil Dead: The Game is here, and it looks set to be a fun trip through the world of carnage that Ash and his friends inhabit.

So here is all you need to know about trophies and achievements in Evil Dead: The Game.

Evil Dead: The Game achievements and trophies list

Below you will find every single trophy and achievement you can earn in Evil Dead: The Game. As you can see, there are loads of them, 45 to be precise.

Unless marked otherwise, every trophy for the PlayStation is bronze - we've put the ones that aren't bronze in brackets, where the gamerscore value of the Xbox achievement is also listed for each. Think you can get them all?

The Deadite Slayer - Kill 500 demon basic units (15)

- Kill 500 demon basic units (15) Just warming up - Kill 50 demon elite units (15)

- Kill 50 demon elite units (15) Who's laughing now? - Kill 10 boss units (15)

- Kill 10 boss units (15) That's gotta hurt! - Perform 10 special attacks (15)

- Perform 10 special attacks (15) Who's next, huh? - Perform 100 finishers (15)

- Perform 100 finishers (15) Never leave a friend behind - Revive an incapacitated teammate 30 times (15)

- Revive an incapacitated teammate 30 times (15) Back from the dead - Resurrect 10 teammate's souls at an altar (15)

- Resurrect 10 teammate's souls at an altar (15) Books From Beyond - Successfully collect 20 Lost Pages (15)

- Successfully collect 20 Lost Pages (15) Light-Bringer - Turn on 50 light sources (15)

- Turn on 50 light sources (15) Swallow this! - Kill 10 Deadites with a headshot (15)

- Kill 10 Deadites with a headshot (15) Knuckle Sandwich - Kill a Deadite with your bare hands (15)

- Kill a Deadite with your bare hands (15) Guiding Light - Find 300 items with the flashlight (15)

- Find 300 items with the flashlight (15) Not today, demon - Free 10 possessed teammates (15)

- Free 10 possessed teammates (15) Dark Thirty - Win 30 matches as a Survivor (30)

- Win 30 matches as a Survivor (30) Back to the Deadlands - Defeat the Dark Ones (30/silver)

- Defeat the Dark Ones (30/silver) Boss of Bosses - Kill 20 boss units (30/silver)

- Kill 20 boss units (30/silver) Fully Loaded - Fully upgrade 5 survivor categories using Pink F points (30/silver)

- Fully upgrade 5 survivor categories using Pink F points (30/silver) Weapon of Choice - Kill 50 Deadites with a legendary weapon (30/silver)

- Kill 50 Deadites with a legendary weapon (30/silver) Truly amazing - Unlock all of a survivor's unique skills (30/silver)

- Unlock all of a survivor's unique skills (30/silver) Hail to the king, baby - Reach the maximum level with a Survivor (45/silver)

- Reach the maximum level with a Survivor (45/silver) Puppetmaster - Possess 50 basic units (15)

- Possess 50 basic units (15) Control Freak - Possess 25 elite units (15)

- Possess 25 elite units (15) Be the boss - Possess 10 boss units (15)

- Possess 10 boss units (15) Join us! - Possess 10 Survivors (15)

- Possess 10 Survivors (15) Armageddon - Win 30 matches as a demon (30)

- Win 30 matches as a demon (30) Effortless Evil - Win a match as a demon without possessing a boss unit (30/silver)

- Win a match as a demon without possessing a boss unit (30/silver) Make like a tree - Possess a tree and hit two Survivors at once (30/silver)

- Possess a tree and hit two Survivors at once (30/silver) One by one we will take you - Kill a Survivor as a possessed survivor (30/silver)

- Kill a Survivor as a possessed survivor (30/silver) Dead By Dawn - Kill 10 Survivors as a boss unit (30/silver)

- Kill 10 Survivors as a boss unit (30/silver) I may be bad, but I feel good - Fully upgrade 4 categories using Infernal Upgrade Points (30/silver)

- Fully upgrade 4 categories using Infernal Upgrade Points (30/silver) Out of the cellar - Unlock all of a demon's unique skills (30/silver)

- Unlock all of a demon's unique skills (30/silver) We shall be again - Reach the maximum level with a demon (45/silver)

- Reach the maximum level with a demon (45/silver) Groovy - Reach the maximum user level (100/Gold)

We also have 10 secret achievements that we will keep under wraps for story-spoiling reasons (one involves Ash's hand) and they are all worth 15 gamerscore points on Xbox or Bronze on the PlayStation.

While we are on the subject of PlayStation, the platinum trophy for Evil Dead: The Game is called Savior and Destroyer. That's the one you get for collecting all the other trophies!

