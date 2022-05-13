Hardened Steam users know that this is becoming increasingly common – more and more PC launchers are popping up all the time, and game developers/publishers often make exclusivity deals with these rival platforms.

If you've tried to find the newly released Evil Dead: The Game on Steam, you will have noticed that it doesn't seem to exist on that particular PC launcher/storefront.

To be honest, we'd be amazed if you're managing to be a computer-based gamer in this day and age without having two or three or even four different launchers installed on your machine.

So, what gives with Evil Dead: The Game not being on Steam? Keep on reading to find out.

Evil Dead game on Steam: Is it an Epic Games Store exclusive?

Evil Dead: The Game is not on Steam, and the developers have not announced any intention to bring the game to that particular platform.

The reason for this? Well, it looks like the game's developer (Saber Interactive) and publisher (Boss Team Games) have opted to strike a deal with the Epic Games Store instead. You can click that link in the previous sentence to head over to Epic's product page for the game.

The Fortnite creators from Epic are, of course, one of the biggest rivals to Valve's Steam launcher at that moment - they even give out Epic Games Store free games every couple of weeks to keep people sweet. And if that rivalry could be dramatically referred to as a war, Epic seems to have won this particular battle.

If you play on console as well as PC, you can pick up Evil Dead: The Game from the Xbox Store or the PlayStation Store if you don't fancy going down the Epic Games Store route. All those versions of the game are out now, and you can click those links to check them out. The Nintendo Switch version is said to be coming at a later date.

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

NVIDIA GeForce Now is also getting involved in the PC side of Evil Dead: The Game, which will be music to the ears of any game-streaming fans out there.

This means that, if you have the PC version via Epic Games Store, you should be able to stream it onto your phone using NVIDIA GeForce Now. NVIDIA has done a whole blog post about that if you'd like to learn more.

Follow Radio Times Gaming on Twitter for all the latest insights. Or if you're looking for something to watch, see our TV Guide.

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.