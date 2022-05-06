As PC players will already know, Steam (owned by Valve, the makers of Half-Life and Portal and more recently the Steam Deck ) was one of the only major platforms for years in terms of buying and launching computer games.

Another batch of free games are coming to the Epic Games Store in May 2022, as the developers of Fortnite continue to try to tempt gamers over to its own-brand software store/launcher.

That is, until Epic came along with the Epic Games Store, providing a regular stream of freebies - it's definitely one of the things that makes the Epic Games Store particularly appealing.

So, what's free on the Epic Games Store this month? Keep on reading to find out!

Epic Games Store free games for May 2022

Jotun has a charming hand-drawn visual style. Thunder Lotus Games

The following free games have been revealed for the Epic Games Store community in May 2022:

Terraforming Mars (available to claim from 5th May to 12th May)

(available to claim from 5th May to 12th May) Jotun: Valhalla Edition (available to claim from 12th May to 19th May)

(available to claim from 12th May to 19th May) Prey (available to claim from 12th May to 19th May)

If you were wondering, that's the 2017 Prey game (developed by Arkane Studios), as opposed to the 2006 Prey game (developed by Human Head Studios).

The 2017 version of Prey, which will be free on the Epic Games Store this month, is a sci-fi mystery wrapped in an action-packed game that fans of Deathloop and/or Dishonored are sure to love.

Terraforming Mars is a digital version of the board game of the same name, and Jotun is an action-exploration game inspired by Norse mythology.

Beyond that, we'd expect another wave of free Epic Games Store games to come around quickly, and we'll be sure to update this page when that happens.

Until then, don't forget to claim those current games while you can! There's certainly plenty there to keep you busy.

