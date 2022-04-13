Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press at the BAFTA Games Awards 2022 , where they were both nominated in the 'Performer in a Leading Role' category, Deathloop stars Kelley and Akagha didn't hesitate when asked if they'd return for a Deathloop 2.

When Deathloop came out in 2021, developed by Arkane Lyon and published by Bethesda Softworks, plenty of praise was piled on its two lead actors, with Jason E Kelley winning plaudits as Colt and Ozioma Akagha doing the same as Julianna. But would the pair of duelling assassins be up for a sequel?

"Oh yes, oh yeah," said Colt actor Kelley. And Julianna actor Akagha added: "There's always more adventure, definitely."

Kelley continued: "I'd love to see these characters come back. In some form, some new iteration, we'll see what happens."

But how exactly would a Deathloop sequel or DLC work, considering the tough-to-escape time loop at the heart of the first game?

Deathloop is out now on PS5 and PC. Arkane

Kelley admits, "I don't know. These things I leave up to Dinga Bakaba, the director, and the developers, to come up with something really special."

Akagha noted at this point: "I think the writers have already proven that they are capable of anything."

And Kelley backed her up, saying, "Yeah, if the fans want it, I think they'll figure out how to make it happen."

One particularly tricky element about crafting a sequel would be knowing where to begin, considering that Deathloop had multiple endings. Is there a particular story strand that the actors would like to continue with?

"That's actually really difficult to answer," says Kelley, "because I haven't had the chance or the time to play the game all the way through. So I don't know what could come from whichever ending, so I can't really answer that with a clear conscience."

Akagha does have one idea, though, telling us: "Colt and Julianna teaming up would be amazing."

Kelley agrees: "That would be a great direction, where they're stuck, maybe. Maybe not on an island this time."

Akagha suggests that Colt and Julianna could be "uncanny teammates — they hate each other but they've got a mission to complete".

Almost going into full pitching mode, Kelley gets involved, suggesting: "Yeah, they've got to get into some building, or some fortress, and take down a certain number of people, and there's somebody taking us out. That could be a great idea."

Akagha wraps up the conversation, declaring, "Make a petition, write it down!" And so the campaign starts here, folks.

Certainly, it seems like there could be more to come from Deathloop. Now that Bethesda is owned by Microsoft, a Deathloop Xbox release seems inevitable, and who knows what Arkane could cook up after that. Whatever the next project from the Deathloop team ends up being, we'll be sure to let you know when it's announced.

