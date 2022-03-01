Choosing games that "resonated most with players around the world, entertained them and captured their imaginations" was the order of business for the team of gaming experts in charge of choosing which games would get nominated in this first category.

The BAFTA Games Awards 2022 are coming up next month, and the first wave of nominees has been revealed for the prestigious gaming gongs.

Only six could be in the final list, which means that there are certainly some notable omissions. That being said, we have ended up with a solid six and we will learn in April which one will be crowned the winner.

But what games have been nominated, how do we vote and where can we watch the BAFTA Games Awards? All that has been answered below!

When are the BAFTA Games Awards 2022?

The BAFTA Game Awards 2022 are set to take place on Thursday 7th April 2022, the organisers have confirmed nice and early. There's not long left at all to wait then. Time to start dusting off your tux.

BAFTA Games Awards nominees 2022

Although we're still waiting for the rest of the nominees to be revealed, we do know which six games have been nominated in the EE Game of the Year category at the BAFTA Games Awards 2022. They are:

Chicory: A Colorful Tale

Deathloop

It Takes Two

Metroid Dread

The Forgotten City

Unpacking

The winner in this category will be decided by a public vote. If you fancy having your say, keep on reading to learn more about that. And we'll be sure to update this page when the nominees in other categories are revealed.

BAFTA Games Awards 2022 vote

Now that the experts have had their say, we get the chance to choose the winner of this year's EE Game of the Year. But how do you vote in this audience-decided BAFTA Games Awards category?

To vote for your favourite game on that list, head on over to the BAFTA Game Awards website and follow the instructions to vote — they also tell you why each game on the list was chosen. Voting is open now and it will close at 6pm on 1st April.

How to watch BAFTA Games Awards 2022

Take your pick of places to watch the BAFTA Games Awards 2022 as they have four streaming homes for it – and here they all are! You'll be able to watch the BAFTA Games Awards for free on the academy's official Twitter, Twitch, YouTube and Facebook accounts. So you've got no excuse to miss the action as it unfolds on the night.

